Reaching inside to find direction

Do you sometimes wake up and wonder what your day may bring?
Now that COVID-19 is staring us in the face, things are certainly different. How are we making the adjustments that are forced upon us? Since our days aren't as crammed full of activities as they once were, how are we interpreting all the changes? Are we saddened by what's occurred and feel hopeless, or do we feel that a new era is approaching? We can choose to greet our days with a curious anticipation of what's next, or we can mourn what once was? Everyone has their own way of coping. Where do we look to find answers, now?
There's no way the deaths and illnesses that have occurred can be excused or minimized, but for those that are merely placed in a new society where struggles and changes are inherent, there is hope. I feel awe at how many establishments, such as offices and restaurants, are handling the ambiguity. I find it amazing how people are learning to improvise, and it seems to be working. I am more present within each day now, noticing that something different shows its head each sunrise. I haven't previously noticed the objects of interest that I now see. Since there are many people I have failed to see or have contact with, I'm constantly surprised at what's happened in their lives. People do, need other people.
Although I have been able to communicate with much of my family, there are others I've missed seeing. I've searched within myself to see what I needed to be learning during this time, because I believe that every struggle contains a challenge from which we need to learn. It's rather interesting, when you think about it and open your mind and heart up to what wisdom's contained within the confines of our confusion.
Just as my patience and my choice of making the best of our limited activity was wearing thin, I received a text from a close friend, Leslie. I had begun to think I had few friends left, after the restrictions imposed by social distancing. I find that most people are using good judgment in my area, but nevertheless, I was beginning to feel lonely -- even within the warmth of family.
Leslie's communication with me lifted my spirits, immensely. She had missed me also. I was beginning to think something was wrong with me, because I missed friends and neighbors. After texting back and forth, we agreed to meet for lunch, and we set a date. I saw God in this. Shortly after my conversation with my friend, a neighbor brought fresh garden produce to our family. Those whom I've seen and talked with recently, seem eager to communicate -- carefully. It seems as if neighbors and friends are becoming more like family, now. Since everyone is caught in a similar situation, no one has bragging rights.
Texting back and forth and finding out that Leslie had missed me also, brought a beaming ray of bright sunshine within me. I wasn't forgotten after all! I pondered the effect that hearing from another in friendship had made on my feeling of value, being loved and OK. I tried to look inside to see what had impacted me most and why I had felt as I had. I have a strong faith in God, but being unable to go ahead with previous goals forced me to forgo my plans and follow the road that God desired I travel. I've learned a lot.
Author, Joan Chittister, in her book "Scarred by Struggle, transformed by Hope," says, "Everyone goes through times of pain and sorrow and darkness, stress and suffering. It is in the necessary struggles of life, however, that we stretch our souls and gain new insights enabling us to go on. Hope is not a denial of reality. It is putting one foot in front of the other when we find no reason to do so at all."
