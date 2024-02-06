Reaching inside to find direction

Do you sometimes wake up and wonder what your day may bring?

Now that COVID-19 is staring us in the face, things are certainly different. How are we making the adjustments that are forced upon us? Since our days aren't as crammed full of activities as they once were, how are we interpreting all the changes? Are we saddened by what's occurred and feel hopeless, or do we feel that a new era is approaching? We can choose to greet our days with a curious anticipation of what's next, or we can mourn what once was? Everyone has their own way of coping. Where do we look to find answers, now?

There's no way the deaths and illnesses that have occurred can be excused or minimized, but for those that are merely placed in a new society where struggles and changes are inherent, there is hope. I feel awe at how many establishments, such as offices and restaurants, are handling the ambiguity. I find it amazing how people are learning to improvise, and it seems to be working. I am more present within each day now, noticing that something different shows its head each sunrise. I haven't previously noticed the objects of interest that I now see. Since there are many people I have failed to see or have contact with, I'm constantly surprised at what's happened in their lives. People do, need other people.

Although I have been able to communicate with much of my family, there are others I've missed seeing. I've searched within myself to see what I needed to be learning during this time, because I believe that every struggle contains a challenge from which we need to learn. It's rather interesting, when you think about it and open your mind and heart up to what wisdom's contained within the confines of our confusion.