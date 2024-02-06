Re-thinking sleep

My dear wife bought me a "smart" watch last year for Christmas. The gizmo keeps track of lots of things: e.g., how much water is consumed, how many flights of stairs are traversed, in addition to keeping the time. One feature evaluates the quality of sleep -- how much of it, in other words, was motionless. Given my age and assorted medical conditions, my nighttime siesta is often restless. Getting three hours of unbroken R.E.M. dozing is a better-than-average night for me.

Sleep, perchance to dream, indeed.

I wonder how well Jesus of Nazareth slept. Did he get eight hours a night? Did he snore? Did he have bad dreams? The New Testament is silent about the Lord's quality of slumber. A pastor will likely aver that these are non-essential details -- that what we are given in the New Testament is all we need to know about Him. This argument carries weight. The men who wrote the accounts of His life were not writing an intimate biography of the man. We are given His words and deeds. Understood. The picture of the Master is incomplete, yes, but it is enough. No argument. But accepting the dearth of information doesn't stop my wondering. I find myself lamenting that the writers wrote such spare prose about the man whose life helps me make sense of my own.

With that said, we are told some things. We are informed He was an early riser: "Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed" (Mark 1:35). He also prayed in the evening (Matthew 14:23) and occasionally His prayerful activity took all night (Luke 6:12). Even a cursory reading of the Gospels reveals a Jesus who was frequently willing to truncate His sleep in order to communicate with His Heavenly Father. We are told that while His disciples slept on the night of His arrest in Gethsemane, Jesus stayed awake to pray (Matthew 26; Mark 14; Luke 22).