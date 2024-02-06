Putting self aside

I have been thinking about the relationship of frustration to selfishness, and how my frustration often comes because I am putting my own needs before others'. When I focus on myself and feel like my wants aren't being met, I begin to feel angry and resentful. When I turn my view from myself, however, and instead fix my gaze on Christ and on how I can love others through him, I find the burden of my wants gains some perspective. Other people have needs, too. It's not all about me.

One of my favorite forms of prayer is a litany, or a series of petitions prayed by one person and responded to by another person with a repeated line, such as "Thank you, Lord," or "Pray for us." I love litanies because, in their repetition, they always take me by surprise -- we end up being grateful for things that seem negative, or asking for things that seem like blessings to not become burdens. Two beautiful examples are the Litany of the Love of God and the Litany of Mary of Nazareth.

In her song "I Shall Not Want," Audrey Assad prays a litany. She sings, "From the love of my own comfort, from the fear of having nothing, from a life of worldly passions, deliver me, O God. From the need to be understood, from the need to be accepted, from the fear of being lonely, deliver me, O God. From the fear of serving others, from the fear of death or trial, from the fear of humility, deliver me, O God."