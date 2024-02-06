Pumpkin recipes to spice up fall

By Susan McClanahan

Have you ever seen so many products in the grocery store featuring pumpkin or pumpkin spice as the themed ingredient? My goodness, it seems like every section of the grocery store has featured seasonal products available for a limited time. Oreo cookies, bagels, breads, cookies, drinks, cereals, coffee creamer and many other items.

In thinking about this, I decided to stick to just pumpkin and do a column on recipes featuring pumpkin as the star ingredient. I have to say, this is the longest column I have ever submitted, and I even cut it down by several pages and chose just a few recipes to include here today.

Enjoy this special pumpkin column and may it add much happiness to your fall menu planning.

Quinoa Salad with Spicy Pumpkin Vinaigrette

2 ounces 100 percent pure pumpkin

2 fluid ounces cider vinegar

2 fluid ounces olive oil

1 ounce maple syrup, honey or pancake syrup

1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion

1 clove garlic, minced1 teaspoon grates fresh ginger root

15 ounces Quinoa, cooked, cooled

6 ounces frozen whole kernel corn, thawed

6 ounces fresh snow peas

6 ounces carrots, peeled, cut into very thin 2-inch strips

1 1/2 ounces dried sweetened cranberries

1 ounce raw cashews

Pumpkin Vinaigrette: Place pumpkin, vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, onion, garlic and ginger in a blender container; cover. Blend until smooth.

For Salad: Mix quinoa, corn, peas and carrots in a large bowl. Pour 1/2 cup Pumpkin Vinaigrette over the quinoa mixture. Toss until all ingredients are combined, adding additional vinaigrette to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Top with cranberries and chopped cashews. Serve with any remaining vinaigrette.

Pumpkin Hummus

1/2 cup 100 percent pure pumpkin

14 ounces refrigerated, original pumpkin

Stir pumpkin into store bought hummus. Serve well chilled with cinnamon pita bread triangles or bread/crackers or vegetables of your choice.

Pumpkin Delight Magic Bars

1 package (11 ounces) vanilla wafers

1/2 cup butter, melted

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

1 cup dried cranberries

1 1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut

1 cup white baking chips

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place wafers in a food processor; pulse until coarse crumbs form. Drizzle with melted butter; pulse until blended. Press into bottom of a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, milk and pie spice until smooth. Beat in pumpkin; stir in cranberries. Pour over crust. Layer with coconut, baking chips and pecans.

Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes.

Loosen sides from pan with a knife; cool completely. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 2 dozen.

Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

This is a quick overnight pumpkin French toast casserole recipe that can be assembled ahead of time and baked for breakfast or brunch. Topped with a jumbo lump pecan streusel and just lightly sweet. This is going to be your go-to fall breakfast.

1 (day old) French bread (brioche bread, or challah), diced

2 cups milk

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup granulated sugar

6 large eggs

1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

2 tablespoons vanilla

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

Streusel:

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup cold salted butter, diced

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/3 cup chopped pecans

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

Spray a 9Ã—13 pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place the diced bread inside the baking pan; set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, cream, sugar, eggs, pumpkin, vanilla and pie spice. Pour the prepared custard over the prepared baking pan. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 to 4 hours and preferably overnight.

Streusel: Combine the light brown sugar, butter, all purpose flour, pecans and pumpkin spice in a small bowl. Using your finger tips, mix together until the butter breaks down into smaller pieces. Sprinkle the streusel mixture over the French toast casserole.

When ready to bake, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. If your streusel starts to brown too much at any point, tent with a piece of foil. Let cool for a few minutes before serving. Serve with maple syrup, butter, and powdered sugar. Serves: 6-8 servings

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

15 ounces 100 percent pure pumpkin

12 fluid ounces evaporated milk

1 cup ice, crushed

6 ounces vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons sugar, or tot taste (honey, agave, or desired sweetener

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Add pumpkin, evaporated milk, ice, yogurt, sugar and pumpkin pie spice to blender; cover. Blend until mixture is smooth. If a thinner smoothie is desired, add water, a little at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Serving suggestion: Top with whipped cream; sprinkle with additional pumpkin pie spice.

Buttermilk Pumpkin Waffles

These buttermilk waffles are crisp on the outside and loaded with fall flavor. Great for Sunday breakfast.

2 cups all purpose flour

1 3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 large eggs

4 tablespoons melted butter

1 1/4 cup buttermilk

1 cup pure pumpkin

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Place a wire baking rack on a baking sheet, set aside. Preheat the waffle maker on the medium heat setting.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, melted butter, buttermilk, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract. Next, add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and fold with a rubber spatula, gently until just combined. Do not overmix.

Spray the waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray. Pour about 1/3 cup of the batter into each waffle portion. Lower the temperature of the iron to the lowest setting and close the lid. When the light goes off (or it beeps) lift the lid gently to make sure things look okay. The waffle will be soft to the touch. Close the lid and let the waffles cook for a second round (or about 1-2 more minutes). Transfer the cooked waffles to the prepared wire baking rack and keep them warm in the oven while you prepare the rest of the waffles. Repeat making the waffles the same way.

For serving, top with a pat of butter, maple syrup, whipped cream, or whipped honey butter.

Storing directions: waffles can be prepared and stored wrapped tightly in wax paper, then foil, and finally in a zip top bag. When you want to reheat, just put in a toaster.

Notes: If you do not want to use buttermilk, regular cow's milk, almond, coconut, or soy will also work with this recipe.

Sticky Bun Pumpkin Muffins

2 cups pecan halves and pieces

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups granulated sugar

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin

1 cup canola oil

4 large eggs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 8 to 10 minutes or until toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through.

Stir together melted butter and next 2 ingredients. Spoon 1 rounded teaspoonful butter mixture into each cup of 2 lightly greased 12-cup muffin pans, and top each with 1 rounded tablespoonful pecans.

Stir together flour and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl, and make a well in center of mixture. Whisk together pumpkin, next 2 ingredients, and 2/3 cup water; add to dry ingredients, stirring just until moistened.

Spoon batter into prepared muffin pans, filling three-fourths full. Place an aluminum foil-lined jelly-roll pan on lower oven rack to catch any overflow.

Bake at 350 degrees on middle oven rack for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Invert pan immediately to remove muffins, and arrange muffins on a wire rack. Spoon any topping remaining in muffin cups over muffins. Let cool 5 minutes.

Pecan-Pumpkin Bread: Omit butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup. Substitute 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans for 2 cups pecan halves and pieces, toasted. Prepare batter as directed in Step 3; stir in pecans. Spoon batter into 2 greased and floured 9- x 5-inch loafpans. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire rack, and cool completely (about 1 hour). Makes: 2 loaves.

Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts

3 tablespoons finely chopped toasted pecans

Wax paper

Vegetable cooking spray

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin

1 1/4 cups half-and-half

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon table salt

Pecan Streusel Topping, recipe below

Garnish: toasted pecan halves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sprinkle work surface with powdered sugar. Unroll pie crust, and place on prepared surface. Sprinkle pie crust with chopped pecans. Place wax paper over pie crust and pecans, and lightly roll pecans into crust. Fit pie crust, pecan side up, in a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 9-inch pie plate; fold edges under, and crimp.

Whisk together pumpkin and next 6 ingredients in a large bowl until smooth and well incorporated; pour into prepared pie crust.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, shielding edges with aluminum foil after 20 minutes, if needed, to prevent excessive browning. Carefully top pie with Pecan Streusel Topping. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees, and bake 25 minutes, covering pie with aluminum foil after 5 to 10 minutes to prevent excessive browning. Cool completely on a wire rack (about 2 hours).

Pecan Streusel Topping

1 1/2 cups pecan halves and pieces

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Stir together pecan halves and pieces, brown sugar, flour, melted butter, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl until well combined.

Pumpkin Cheesecake With Sour Cream Topping

Instead of a traditional pie, surprise holiday guests with a silky cheesecake. Make it a day ahead and let it chill overnight. It's one less thing you'll have to make on the day you plan to serve.

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup butter, melted

Filling:

3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Sour Cream Layer:

2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Additional ground cinnamon

Optional Toppings:

Caramel sundae syrup

Chocolate syrup

Whipped cream

Chocolate curls

Ground cinnamon

In a small bowl, combine crumbs and sugar; stir in butter. Press onto the bottom and 1-1/2 inch up the sides of a greased 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 to 7 minutes or until set. Cool for 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the pumpkin, milk, cornstarch, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour into crust.

Place pan on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes or until center is almost set.

In a small bowl, combine the sour cream, sugar and vanilla; spread over filling. Bake 5 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around edge of pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer. Chill overnight. Remove sides of pan. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before slicing. If desired, serve with toppings. Yield: 12-14 servings.

Soft Pumpkin Cookies

For the cookies:

1 cup sugar

1 cup shortening

1 cup pumpkin

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoon cinnamon

For the Icing:

3 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

Start by creaming the shortening and sugar together, add the pumpkin and mix together.

Add the egg, vanilla and cinnamon and mix. Add the dry ingredients and mix. Scoop on to baking sheet and bake at 350 for 12 to 15 minutes or until done.