FeaturesOctober 15, 2017

Pumpkin recipes to spice up fall

Have you ever seen so many products in the grocery store featuring pumpkin or pumpkin spice as the themed ingredient? My goodness, it seems like every section of the grocery store has featured seasonal products available for a limited time. Oreo cookies, bagels, breads, cookies, drinks, cereals, coffee creamer and many other items...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

Have you ever seen so many products in the grocery store featuring pumpkin or pumpkin spice as the themed ingredient? My goodness, it seems like every section of the grocery store has featured seasonal products available for a limited time. Oreo cookies, bagels, breads, cookies, drinks, cereals, coffee creamer and many other items.

In thinking about this, I decided to stick to just pumpkin and do a column on recipes featuring pumpkin as the star ingredient. I have to say, this is the longest column I have ever submitted, and I even cut it down by several pages and chose just a few recipes to include here today.

Enjoy this special pumpkin column and may it add much happiness to your fall menu planning.

Quinoa Salad with Spicy Pumpkin Vinaigrette

  • 2 ounces 100 percent pure pumpkin
  • 2 fluid ounces cider vinegar
  • 2 fluid ounces olive oil
  • 1 ounce maple syrup, honey or pancake syrup
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion
  • 1 clove garlic, minced1 teaspoon grates fresh ginger root
  • 15 ounces Quinoa, cooked, cooled
  • 6 ounces frozen whole kernel corn, thawed
  • 6 ounces fresh snow peas
  • 6 ounces carrots, peeled, cut into very thin 2-inch strips
  • 1 1/2 ounces dried sweetened cranberries
  • 1 ounce raw cashews

Pumpkin Vinaigrette: Place pumpkin, vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, onion, garlic and ginger in a blender container; cover. Blend until smooth.

For Salad: Mix quinoa, corn, peas and carrots in a large bowl. Pour 1/2 cup Pumpkin Vinaigrette over the quinoa mixture. Toss until all ingredients are combined, adding additional vinaigrette to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Top with cranberries and chopped cashews. Serve with any remaining vinaigrette.

Pumpkin Hummus

  • 1/2 cup 100 percent pure pumpkin
  • 14 ounces refrigerated, original pumpkin

Stir pumpkin into store bought hummus. Serve well chilled with cinnamon pita bread triangles or bread/crackers or vegetables of your choice.

Pumpkin Delight Magic Bars

  • 1 package (11 ounces) vanilla wafers
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 cup white baking chips
  • 1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place wafers in a food processor; pulse until coarse crumbs form. Drizzle with melted butter; pulse until blended. Press into bottom of a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, milk and pie spice until smooth. Beat in pumpkin; stir in cranberries. Pour over crust. Layer with coconut, baking chips and pecans.

Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes.

Loosen sides from pan with a knife; cool completely. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 2 dozen.

Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

This is a quick overnight pumpkin French toast casserole recipe that can be assembled ahead of time and baked for breakfast or brunch. Topped with a jumbo lump pecan streusel and just lightly sweet. This is going to be your go-to fall breakfast.

  • 1 (day old) French bread (brioche bread, or challah), diced
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

Streusel:

  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup cold salted butter, diced
  • 1/2 cup all purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans
  • 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

Spray a 9Ã—13 pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place the diced bread inside the baking pan; set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, cream, sugar, eggs, pumpkin, vanilla and pie spice. Pour the prepared custard over the prepared baking pan. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 to 4 hours and preferably overnight.

Streusel: Combine the light brown sugar, butter, all purpose flour, pecans and pumpkin spice in a small bowl. Using your finger tips, mix together until the butter breaks down into smaller pieces. Sprinkle the streusel mixture over the French toast casserole.

When ready to bake, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. If your streusel starts to brown too much at any point, tent with a piece of foil. Let cool for a few minutes before serving. Serve with maple syrup, butter, and powdered sugar. Serves: 6-8 servings

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

  • 15 ounces 100 percent pure pumpkin
  • 12 fluid ounces evaporated milk
  • 1 cup ice, crushed
  • 6 ounces vanilla yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons sugar, or tot taste (honey, agave, or desired sweetener
  • 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Add pumpkin, evaporated milk, ice, yogurt, sugar and pumpkin pie spice to blender; cover. Blend until mixture is smooth. If a thinner smoothie is desired, add water, a little at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Serving suggestion: Top with whipped cream; sprinkle with additional pumpkin pie spice.

Buttermilk Pumpkin Waffles

These buttermilk waffles are crisp on the outside and loaded with fall flavor. Great for Sunday breakfast.

  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 3 large eggs
  • 4 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1 cup pure pumpkin
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Place a wire baking rack on a baking sheet, set aside. Preheat the waffle maker on the medium heat setting.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, melted butter, buttermilk, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract. Next, add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and fold with a rubber spatula, gently until just combined. Do not overmix.

Spray the waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray. Pour about 1/3 cup of the batter into each waffle portion. Lower the temperature of the iron to the lowest setting and close the lid. When the light goes off (or it beeps) lift the lid gently to make sure things look okay. The waffle will be soft to the touch. Close the lid and let the waffles cook for a second round (or about 1-2 more minutes). Transfer the cooked waffles to the prepared wire baking rack and keep them warm in the oven while you prepare the rest of the waffles. Repeat making the waffles the same way.

For serving, top with a pat of butter, maple syrup, whipped cream, or whipped honey butter.

Storing directions: waffles can be prepared and stored wrapped tightly in wax paper, then foil, and finally in a zip top bag. When you want to reheat, just put in a toaster.

Notes: If you do not want to use buttermilk, regular cow's milk, almond, coconut, or soy will also work with this recipe.

Sticky Bun Pumpkin Muffins

  • 2 cups pecan halves and pieces
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
  • 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 4 large eggs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 8 to 10 minutes or until toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through.

Stir together melted butter and next 2 ingredients. Spoon 1 rounded teaspoonful butter mixture into each cup of 2 lightly greased 12-cup muffin pans, and top each with 1 rounded tablespoonful pecans.

Stir together flour and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl, and make a well in center of mixture. Whisk together pumpkin, next 2 ingredients, and 2/3 cup water; add to dry ingredients, stirring just until moistened.

Spoon batter into prepared muffin pans, filling three-fourths full. Place an aluminum foil-lined jelly-roll pan on lower oven rack to catch any overflow.

Bake at 350 degrees on middle oven rack for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Invert pan immediately to remove muffins, and arrange muffins on a wire rack. Spoon any topping remaining in muffin cups over muffins. Let cool 5 minutes.

Pecan-Pumpkin Bread: Omit butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup. Substitute 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans for 2 cups pecan halves and pieces, toasted. Prepare batter as directed in Step 3; stir in pecans. Spoon batter into 2 greased and floured 9- x 5-inch loafpans. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire rack, and cool completely (about 1 hour). Makes: 2 loaves.

Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie

  • 3 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1/2 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped toasted pecans
  • Wax paper
  • Vegetable cooking spray
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 1 1/4 cups half-and-half
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/4 teaspoon table salt
  • Pecan Streusel Topping, recipe below
  • Garnish: toasted pecan halves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sprinkle work surface with powdered sugar. Unroll pie crust, and place on prepared surface. Sprinkle pie crust with chopped pecans. Place wax paper over pie crust and pecans, and lightly roll pecans into crust. Fit pie crust, pecan side up, in a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 9-inch pie plate; fold edges under, and crimp.

Whisk together pumpkin and next 6 ingredients in a large bowl until smooth and well incorporated; pour into prepared pie crust.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, shielding edges with aluminum foil after 20 minutes, if needed, to prevent excessive browning. Carefully top pie with Pecan Streusel Topping. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees, and bake 25 minutes, covering pie with aluminum foil after 5 to 10 minutes to prevent excessive browning. Cool completely on a wire rack (about 2 hours).

Pecan Streusel Topping

  • 1 1/2 cups pecan halves and pieces
  • 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Stir together pecan halves and pieces, brown sugar, flour, melted butter, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl until well combined.

Pumpkin Cheesecake With Sour Cream Topping

Instead of a traditional pie, surprise holiday guests with a silky cheesecake. Make it a day ahead and let it chill overnight. It's one less thing you'll have to make on the day you plan to serve.

  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup butter, melted

Filling:

  • 3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin
  • 1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • Sour Cream Layer:
  • 2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Additional ground cinnamon

Optional Toppings:

  • Caramel sundae syrup
  • Chocolate syrup
  • Whipped cream
  • Chocolate curls
  • Ground cinnamon

In a small bowl, combine crumbs and sugar; stir in butter. Press onto the bottom and 1-1/2 inch up the sides of a greased 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 to 7 minutes or until set. Cool for 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the pumpkin, milk, cornstarch, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour into crust.

Place pan on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes or until center is almost set.

In a small bowl, combine the sour cream, sugar and vanilla; spread over filling. Bake 5 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around edge of pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer. Chill overnight. Remove sides of pan. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before slicing. If desired, serve with toppings. Yield: 12-14 servings.

Soft Pumpkin Cookies

For the cookies:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup shortening
  • 1 cup pumpkin
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoon cinnamon

For the Icing:

  • 3 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk

Start by creaming the shortening and sugar together, add the pumpkin and mix together.

Add the egg, vanilla and cinnamon and mix. Add the dry ingredients and mix. Scoop on to baking sheet and bake at 350 for 12 to 15 minutes or until done.

While cookies are baking start making your frosting. Add brown sugar and powdered sugar to melted butter and stir. Add vanilla and milk and mix until blended.

Let cool for 2 to 3 minutes and scoop a small spoon full on each cookie while still warm.

Pumpkin Snack Cake

  • 2 cups white whole wheat flour
  • 2 cups oats
  • 1 cup melted butter or coconut oil
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 2 eggs
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar or honey
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 can pumpkin
  • 1 cup white chocolate chips

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Pour into a greased 9x13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.

Notes: If making muffins, follow directions, but bake in muffin tins at 375 for 15 to 20 minutes.

Pumpkin Pecan Quick Bread

Rich and spicy pumpkin bread with a sweet glaze; this loaf is perfect for fall and year round eating.

  • 1 cup cooking oil
  • 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 4 eggs lightly beaten
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup milk or apple juice or cider
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 3 1/2 cups flour
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon chipotle or cayenne, optional, to taste
  • 1 cup pecans chopped

Glaze:

  • 1 cup confectioner's sugar
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons milk or enough to make a thick glaze.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 2 8-1/2 x 4-1/2 sized loaf pans. Set aside.

Add the cooking oil, brown sugar, and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on medium until well mixed and the sugar starts to dissolve. Add the eggs, water, and milk or juice. Beat on medium until very smooth. Stir in the pumpkin. Set aside.

Mix dry ingredients. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients quickly, just until blended. Fold in the pecans. Spoon into the prepared loaf pans and bake for 1 hour 10 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Glaze while slightly warm.

Glaze: Mix the milk and the confectioner's sugar until smooth, adding the milk a little at a time. Spoon over pumpkin bread.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

  • 1 box spice cake mix
  • 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin
  • 1 cup chocolate chips

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix. Do not overmix.

Spray pan with a light coat of cooking spray if not using liners. Or, insert liners. Fill a 12 tin cupcake/muffin pan to the top with mixture. Mixture will rise very little. You may want to swirl the top a bit before placing in the oven to get a prettier muffin.

Bake for 20-25 min or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 11/4 cups brown sugar, firmly packed
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 11/2 cups canned pumpkin
  • 21/2 cups flour, sifted
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cream shortening and brown sugar together. Add eggs and beat thoroughly. Mix in vanilla and pumpkin. Sift together the dry ingredients. Blend into creamed mixture. Drop by heaping spoonfuls about 2-inches apart onto a greased baking sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove cookies from baking sheet and cool on racks. While cookies are cooling, make your favorite cream cheese frosting recipe.

Once cooled, add dollop of cream cheese frosting onto bottom of a cookie and top with another cookie.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

  • 1 3/4 cup flour
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (15 ounce) can of pumpkin puree
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Add the flour, spice, baking soda, and salt to a large mixing bowl. Stir them together until smooth, and completely incorporated. Add the pumpkin, 1 cup of sugar, and brown sugar. Use the paddle attachment and cream together until smooth, and completely incorporated. Add the eggs, oil, and 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, mixing again until smooth and incorporated. Add the flour mixture and mix, little by little, until the batter is again smooth, incorporated, and not lumpy.

Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners. Fill each cup 3/4 of the way full, until all the batter has been used.

Add the cream cheese to the bowl of a stand mixer, whip it until smooth. Mix in the remaining sugar, egg yolk, and extract. Whip it again until the mixture's smooth and not lumpy.

Scoop a tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture onto the top of the batter in each cup. Swirl it in with a butter knife, (just a bit; you don't want it mixed in completely).

Bake the muffins at 375 degrees for 18-20 minutes, or until the centers are set.

Marbled Pumpkin Chocolate Bread

Rich chocolate is swirled with spiced pumpkin bread to create a delightful mix of flavors in this Marbled Pumpkin Chocolate Bread.

  • 3 ounces semisweet Ghirardelli chocolate baking bar
  • 1 3/4 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 cup canola or vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling

n1 teaspoon good vanilla extract

Spray a 9x5.5-inch loaf pan with non-stick spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt chocolate and set aside to cool.

In a bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, baking powder, nutmeg and salt. In the bowl of a mixer, add oil and sugar and cream until consistency of wet sand. Add eggs and blend until smooth. Reduce speed and add pumpkin and vanilla. Mix until combined, about 30 seconds. Carefully add flour mixture and mix until combined being careful not to over-mix, so the bread will not be tough. Pour batter into loaf pan reserving 1/2 cup.

Add melted chocolate to the reserved 1/2 cup batter and combine. Pour chocolate batter on top of batter and swirl slightly with a knife. Don't stir and swirl too much or you won't have the marbled effect.

Bake 60 to 70 minutes at 350 degrees. Test with a wooden pick. You want the pick to be clean or with a few cooked crumbs on it. It's not done if wet, moist batter is on it.

Cool 20 to 30 minutes in pan before inverting on wire rack to cool.

Serve warm or room temperature. Store in an airtight container 3 days on counter or 1 week in refrigerator.

Best Pumpkin Pie Fudge

For the gingersnap cookie crust:

  • 2 cups finely ground gingersnap cookie crumbs
  • 6 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

For the pumpkin fudge:

  • 4 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
  • 1/3 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/4 cup International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • Orange gel coloring
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans (for topping)

In a mixing bowl, mix together the gingersnap cookie crumbs and melted butter. You will end up with a wet and crumbly mixture. Line an 8 inch rectangular pan with aluminum foil and spray it with oil. Dump the gingersnap cookie mixture into the pan and spread it and pack it down firmly with the flat bottom of a drinking glass. Chill this in the freezer for 20 minutes while you make the pumpkin fudge mixture.

In a saucepan, add white chocolate chips, pumpkin puree, condensed milk, coffee creamer, pumpkin pie spice and orange gel coloring. Cook this mixture on low heat while constantly mixing until everything is melted and thoroughly combined. The mixture will start to thicken a bit and this takes about 20 minutes.

Pour this pumpkin mixture on top of the gingersnap cookie crust and spread evenly with a spatula, if necessary. Toss some chopped walnuts on top of the fudge. Place the pan in the refrigerator and refrigerate overnight (or at least 6 hours) to allow the fudge to set.

Then, make square slices with a sharp knife.

Pumpkin Scones With Berry Butter

These delightful scones are perfect on a cold winter day with a steaming hot cup of coffee. They also make a wonderful hostess gift arranged in a basket.

  • 2 tablespoons dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

For the dough:

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/3 cup 2 percent milk
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pecans, optional

Place cranberries in a small bowl; add boiling water. Let stand for 5 minutes; drain and chop. In a small bowl, beat butter until light and fluffy. Add confectioners' sugar and cranberries; mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, pie spice, salt and baking soda. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, whisk the egg, pumpkin and milk; add to crumb mixture just until moistened. Stir in pecans if desired.

Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead 10 times. Pat into an 8-inch circle. Cut into eight wedges; separate wedges and place on a greased baking sheet.

Bake at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with berry butter. Yield: 8 scones (about 1/2 cup butter).

Pumpkin-Apple Muffins With Streusel Topping

These muffins could easily become a family favorite for breakfast or brunch or as a snack with a hot cup of spiced cider or coffee.

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups finely chopped peeled apples

For the topping:

  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon butter or margarine

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt. Combine eggs, pumpkin and oil; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in apples. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. For topping, combine sugar, flour and cinnamon. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; sprinkle 1 teaspoon over each muffin. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until muffins test done. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Yield: about 1-1/2 dozen.

Caramel-Pecan Pumpkin Pull-Aparts

If you love sticky buns, you'll love this recipe made with angel biscuit dough, caramel and pecans. For a twist, try apple butter or applesauce instead of the pumpkin.

  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/4 cup honey

For the dough:

  • 1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast
  • 1/4 cup warm water (110 degrees to 115 degrees)
  • 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
  • 1/2 cup solid-pack pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add pecans; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until pecans are fragrant. Stir in brown sugar, cream and honey; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved and mixture begins to darken. Pour into a greased 9-inch square baking pan.

In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. In a large bowl, whisk 2 1/4 cups flour, sugar, pie spice, salt, baking soda, baking powder and cinnamon. Cut in butter until crumbly. Add pumpkin, buttermilk, vanilla and yeast mixture; mix well.

Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead gently 8-10 times, adding additional flour if needed. Roll dough into a 9-inch square. Cut into 16 squares; arrange over pecan mixture. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight.

Remove pan from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Uncover; bake 24 to 28 minutes or until golden brown. Carefully invert onto a platter; serve warm. Yield: 16 servings.

Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.

