Psalm guides thankfulness year 'round

First, the psalmist says they will give thanks. We need regular reminders that thankfulness is an action we take. Over the years, I have learned the most robust way to combat my own discouragement is to find reasons to be thankful. Thankfulness grows when we choose to give thanks. I only wish I would remember this early on in my seasons of discouragement.

Second, the psalmist gives thanks with their whole heart. The Hebrew word for heart describes one's inner being. Being thankful then is not a result of an outer event creating an internal feeling. But rather thankfulness is an inner feeling bursting forth regardless of the external conditions. Yes, events and circumstances affect how we feel. But enduring thankfulness originates from the depth of your being.

Third, thankfulness is not fully known until it is expressed. C.S. Lewis writes, ".... praise not merely expresses but completes the enjoyment." In other words, until you praise, and for our purposes give thanks, you will miss the full weight of that feeling. Sharing your thankfulness creates overflowing and enduring gratitude.

As a Christian, I am amazed not only at how the Lord has brought joy in my life. I also relish in the instruction to cultivate thankfulness. Choosing to give thanks for all the Lord has done has been critical to my own battles with melancholy. Remembering, telling, and being amazed by the wondrous works of God has been a foundational spiritual discipline to endure the challenges that have no answer. Difficulties in which I could have never imaged this time last year.

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times of the year. Thanks be to God that He presses me to be thankful more than one day each year.