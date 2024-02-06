Professor Oliver O. Nance

After 34 years at the helm, Professor John S. Cobb relinquished principalship of his beloved Lincoln School to Professor Oliver Odell "O.O." Nance. As successor, Nance likely felt the pressure of oversight (Cobb stayed on as a grade teacher for four additional years), but saw the open door of opportunity at the region's model Cape Girardeau school.

Born and raised in Jackson, Nance was no stranger, but had been away in pursuit of his own education and as teacher in Festus, Missouri. His parents, Wesley and Jane (nee Kinder) Nance, and siblings Fred and Addie, welcomed him home in 1914. They also welcomed his new bride and colleague teacher, Rosetta Taylor. Cape's segregated Lincoln School was doubly enhanced with new leadership and fresh educational methods.

Nance built upon the notoriety of the school's strict academic tradition by expanding opportunities in the arts and athletics. In the early 1920s, he led the school body to regularly present public "entertainments" in an effort to raise funds for extra-curricular activities. As result, the school added brass band, orchestra, athletics and video technology -- a 600 set of stereopticon pictures, with stereoscopes and a lantern projector.

Nance's distinguished competence and professionalism were quickly recognized beyond the city. Missouri governors appointed him delegate to the Negro National Education Congress in Washington D.C., in 1916, and commissioner of the Missouri Negro Industrial Commission in 1922. Charged with collecting facts of conditions, view-points, and desires of the Black community, the Commission's aim was improvement for the citizens in Missouri in areas of employment, education, rural life and health.