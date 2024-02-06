Professor and community leader: John S. Cobb

His commanding presence transformed rowdy classes into disciplined learning experiences. Though not the first teacher of Black students of Cape Girardeau, John Solomon Cobb became a foremost educator of his generation, a Missouri pioneer for Black education. "An ardent student, conversant with the classics" with an outstanding personal library, his undisputed standard for excellence developed and improved the education and the educators of the region.

Prior to his 1849 birth in Tennessee, his enslaved mother, Arminda, had been sold away from kin near Jackson, Missouri, and the boy yearned to know the place. An eager learner, John was schooled (illicitly) by his master's son, but denied rudimentary education until his late teens. In October 1866, the United Presbyterian Church, in cooperation with the Freedmen's Bureau, re-opened Maryville College, an historically integrated school in southeast Tennessee. In freedom, John S. Cobb studied there, and it is assumed where he further honed his love of learning and teaching skills.

Cobb moved to Jackson circa 1878, possibly seeking family connections. At Jackson's Lincoln School, Cobb served three years as teacher/principal before he accepted a similar post at Cape Girardeau's Lincoln School. Cobb taught Cape Girardeau students for 38 years. In 1890, as principal, he oversaw the transition of Cape's colored school from rented/borrowed classrooms to the construction of the new two-story brick Lincoln school on Merriwether Street.

Cobb married Elizabeth Eulenberg in 1883. They celebrated births of four children, but mourned three who died young. Lizzie's 1894 death left him a widower and single father to Robert. He married Mary A. Jackson in 1900. A half brother, the Rev. Nelson of North Carolina, attended Cobb's 1919 funeral and seems to be the only family known from his generation.