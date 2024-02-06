The U. S. federal census began in 1790 and has been conducted every 10 years since. Its primary purpose is to apportion seats in the House of Representatives, but the Constitution directs the enumeration be conducted "in such Manner as [Congress] shall by Law direct." The framework of the census has allowed collecting of other information under this authority.

From 1850 to 1880, the census included schedules for, among other things, agriculture and manufacturing. We are indeed lucky the Missouri State Archives and the Missouri Historical Society have recently collaborated on getting these schedules scanned and made available on the Missouri Secretary of State website (www.sos.mo.gov/records/archives/census/pages/). This column will focus on manufacturing schedules.

Manufacturing schedules included businesses producing more than $500 in goods. Listed were capital investment, quantity and value of materials used, power sources, number of employees (men and women) and wages, and amount, kind and value of products. The 1850 schedule for Cape Girardeau County tallied 14 gristmills and sawmills, the largest being the steam-powered gristmill of Ignatius R. Wathen, which produced $30,000 worth of flour. The largest sawmill belonged to the partnership of Ingram & Mason, producing lumber valued at $22,000. The census listed eight tanneries, the largest operated by William E. McGuire, in which nine employees produced 3,000 sides of leather valued at $7,500. Rounding out the manufacturing were five wood yards, two shoemakers, brick maker Alfred Gann, who produced 400,000 bricks worth $1,600, and stonecutter Newton Richards, whose four employees produced 1,000 feet of marble worth $8,000.