Preserving early Missouri history

Felix Eugene Snider was born in 1908 and married Juanita Smith May 25, 1932. They raised three children, Robert Allen, Mary Felicia and Richard Eugene. He came to Southeast Missouri Teachers College as a student worker at 16, shortly after graduating high school, and worked for Sadie Kent. Felix worked at the SEMO library for 40-plus years before he passed away, just before retiring.

For about two years, Snider worked in North Carolina, before president Mark Scully brought him back as director of the library at SEMO. In 1968, the old library, named for longtime librarian Sadie Kent, was expanded and its exterior replaced with the present facade. Dr. Snider led the small college library to a university research library. He was also responsible for getting artist Jake Wells to paint a large mural of Southeast Missouri just inside the entrance.

Snider was also a historian and preservationist. When the old SEMO library was being dismantled, Felix salvaged marble slabs, marble column facades and some woodwork, and used them in his house under construction. There are steel beams in the attic to support large numbers of books and a small elevator to move boxes of books from the basement to the attic and vice versa. Felix had a very successful side hustle, as it is called today. Snider published books, and his home housed his office and storage.