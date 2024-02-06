Pray for peace not persecution

It looks like tougher times are ahead for conservative Christians in America. Many of my peers speak as though they welcome persecution by the government to combat complacent Christianity. Their hope is that the church will wake up and become more evangelistic. They believe persecution will bring about the spread of Christianity.

In the book of Acts, we read about how the early church was persecuted, as a result the Christians were scattered. They spread the gospel to many places instead of staying at one location. On a website called, "Plain Bible Teaching," Andy Sochor wrote a recent article entitled, "Does Persecution Cause the Church to Grow?" He said that because we are not as persecuted today as then, and we are not growing as rapidly as the early church, some have questioned if persecution may be a good thing. The question is, "Does a lack of persecution result in a lack of growth?"

Sochor cites three reasons some theorize an inherent connection between the persecution of the Christians and the growth of the church. First, there is the book of Acts. We read that the Jewish leaders were threatening the apostles and telling them not to preach about Jesus, but multitudes of new believers continued to be added to their numbers. In cases of persecution and opposition to the gospel, the gospel continues to spread.

Second, there are modern examples that seem to show a connection between persecution and growth. In 2019, China arrested over 5,000 Christians and 1,000 church leaders, demolished church buildings, yet Christianity continued to spread. In 2018, it was reported that Iran has one of the fastest growing underground church movements.

Third, Sochor says peace often coincides with complacency. This is the idea that when it is easy to be a Christian, people become complacent, and complacency leads to stagnation. There may be some people who welcome persecution, thinking it will move the church from complacency toward revitalization and growth.

I do not believe Christians want to watch family members suffer or be killed? I am praying for peace, not persecution.