Pray for our small town

Although I am from St. Louis, I grew up listening to country music. One thing I love about living in Cape Girardeau is that we have a strong sense of community. People from this county and surrounding areas tend to share common values. When I heard about the controversy concerning Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town," I was surprised.

If you watched the music video, you would have seen news footage of riots, robberies, disrespect of police and the desecration of the American Flag. Networks forced Aldean to remove these news clips from his music video. Obviously, Aldean's point is that we typically respect law enforcement, government property and our fellow citizens in small towns.

Everything is political nowadays, but it should be common sense that we do not kill, steal and destroy other people's property. Such values seem to be disappearing in our large cities. Crime goes unpunished, while law enforcement is defunded. We see more people strung out on drugs and homeless in our cities.

Was Aldean's song racist? If you watched carefully, most of the violence in the videos was perpetrated by people of all races. Country Music Television was quick to cancel Aldean for his music video. As a result, CMT is facing a backlash as most people do not find fault with the song. Apparently, the critics associate lawlessness with only one race.

I love the diversity of Cape Girardeau. My church has diversity. We have all been created by God. According to the Bible, the entire human race has common ancestors. We value righteousness and abhor evil. Loving one's neighbor, can also mean defending your community.

If you missed it, that is the point of Jason Aldean's message. In most small towns, people care about others in their communities. Do not expect them to sit by idly as people attempt to tear down their neighborhoods. Not everyone is a pacifist, some will fight back.

The problem in our large cities is that they are conditioned to let the government take care of them. The citizens are disarmed, and the gangs rule the streets. People are too afraid of retaliation to cooperate with police. The bad guys outnumber the good guys.