Poor communication causes strife

By Ellen Shuck

If you had only spoken your feelings, much discord could have been avoided. Why don't people tell it like it is and take a chance?

Most arguments, hard-feelings, hurt emotions and anger are because of a breakdown in communication. The best of friends and relatives fall prey to disputes uncalled for. You thought, or they thought, things were a certain way, when, perhaps, the opposite was true. You think someone has deliberately wounded you, and maybe the other person doesn't even know what they've done.

You refrained from opening your mouth for fear of upsetting someone or maybe you pouted without the other person knowing the reason for your shunning him/her. The love or friendship of people are destroyed over nothing -- if each only understood the situation of the other.

My husband had two such relatives who ruined the relationships and lives of two families. The two men were married to sisters. The sisters had little to do with each other because of the uncomfortable atmosphere it created. The two families merely stayed away from one another and lost the opportunity to accommodate and love the other. The cousins scarcely knew they were related and were afraid to associate together -- afraid of their parents' disapproval.

Eventually, though, hard feelings were dissolved. The two men finally realized they could work a solution. In the end, the stream of discontent, hurt feelings and anger dried up. Emotions went from being like a racing river to calm water. The river was a river no more. It slowed to a mere stream, and then into nothingness. But look at the unhappiness and lost opportunities for joy and companionship the hostility caused.

No one actually won the argument; an agreement was reached. In the final analysis, both agreed, "It was a silly dispute, anyway."