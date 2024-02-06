Pigeons take easy way, catch ride from Texas to Southeast Missouri

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Randy Payne, Barbara Urhahn, Harley Wicker, Courtney Walter, Chelsea Walter, Ashley Davis, Ruby Dixon, Tedman Legrand, Sandra Patterson, Mark McGuire, Jack Simpson, David Griffin, Sarah Benton, Mary Eifert, Deanna Bridwell, Kevin Teegarden, Darren Lee, Bud Haislip, Marilyn Dame, Jeannie Walker, David Dalton, Storm Estes, Wayne Ford, Andy Terhune, Lori Woeltje, Mary Ann Keller, Lisa Davis, Lee Cook, Betty Guzman and David Wiseman.

Happy anniversary to Mike and Cindy Wibbenmeyer, Jim and Bonnie Haney, Stephen and Shelly Schrum, Steve and Karen Whitaker, Herman and Donna Sadler, Francis and Doris White and Bill and Becky Hanlon.

Congratulations to Harold and Mary Cobb whose residence on Route M was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as Residence of the Month.

Birds travel by land

Although we still own our home in Texas, we plan to spend more time in Southeast Missouri. Traveling in two vehicles on Father's Day was an experience, and I learned that my driving skills are still intact. Richard was driving the red truck and pulling a U-Haul trailer that was fully loaded and even included some feathered passengers -- his Indian fantail pigeons. All 20 of them plus a couple of young squeakers (babies) were in pet carriers. The birds are accustomed to Texas heat but since the temperature dropped to the 70s, we didn't have to worry that a few might be cooked by the time we reached our destination! A couple of eggs broke en route but not to worry -- the would-be parents waste no time in producing more eggs! Once Richard gets the loft set up, the birds and Richard will be happy.

Our travels on Father's Day was one of the better trips we have had. I think of the many trips throughout the years, back and forth with my sisters, my mother and now my Richard. The traffic was light last Sunday and the truckers were on their best behavior.

Seasonal reminders

City hall reminds residents the Chaffee Swimming Pool will be offering swimming lessons July 3 to 14. Call the pool for more information at (573) 887-3875.

City Hall also asks that you not blow grass into the street while mowing. It is so easy to blow the grass toward the grass rather than into the street, yet we often see people -- some are repeat offenders -- blowing grass out into the street.

Another reminder from City Hall is garage sale signs are to be placed only in your yard, not on your parkway which is city property or other city property such as street signs or light posts. With your neighbor's permission, you are allowed to place signs in their yard.

Long way to clean erasers

Now that summer is here, people are hitting the highways. Roberta Grojean and Mike and Sheila Eby recently visited one of their retired teachers from Delta R-V and her husband near Atlanta. They also checked out the sights in Savannah, Georgia.