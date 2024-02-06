Perfect -- almost

I don't know about you all, but COVID has made a mess of our church attendance. I've had problems with my lungs, so we have been extra careful about being in crowds or close to people. Heck, I even slowed down shaking hands. I did fist bumps! We would get up Sunday morning and listen on TV or Facebook. Many of my older friends have been in the same boat. It has been a tough time for everyone.

We got up Sunday morning a week or two ago and attended church like many of you, except this was a new church. We arrived on time and found a place towards the back on the edge. An old friend of mine said a seat about where we sat was close to the back and edge in case we wanted to sneak out. Not really on the sneaking out. We knew some of the members, so we shook hands and visited.

We had a good song service, and the preacher did a good job. And as Marge and I were on the way home, she asked me what I thought. I started out by saying it was a good song service, "but..." And I told her what I thought. I said the preacher did a good job, "but" this is what I think. It was similar to our "usual" church, but different at the same time.

I got to thinking about all the times we say something and then we follow with the word "but." The weather was perfect, "but" the mosquitoes were awful. Breakfast was good, "but" the eggs could have used more salt and the toast was burned. Loved the meal, "but" it was cold. Loved the program on TV, "but" they could have used fewer cuss words. Love my Christmas gift, "but" it's the wrong color. Love my pickup, "but" wish it got better mileage. And this goes on and on and on.