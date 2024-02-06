Perfect -- almost

I don't know about you all, but COVID has made a mess of our church attendance. I've had problems with my lungs, so we have been extra careful about being in crowds or close to people. Heck, I even slowed down shaking hands. I did fist bumps! We would get up Sunday morning and listen on TV or Facebook. Many of my older friends have been in the same boat. It has been a tough time for everyone.
We got up Sunday morning a week or two ago and attended church like many of you, except this was a new church. We arrived on time and found a place towards the back on the edge. An old friend of mine said a seat about where we sat was close to the back and edge in case we wanted to sneak out. Not really on the sneaking out. We knew some of the members, so we shook hands and visited.
We had a good song service, and the preacher did a good job. And as Marge and I were on the way home, she asked me what I thought. I started out by saying it was a good song service, "but..." And I told her what I thought. I said the preacher did a good job, "but" this is what I think. It was similar to our "usual" church, but different at the same time.
I got to thinking about all the times we say something and then we follow with the word "but." The weather was perfect, "but" the mosquitoes were awful. Breakfast was good, "but" the eggs could have used more salt and the toast was burned. Loved the meal, "but" it was cold. Loved the program on TV, "but" they could have used fewer cuss words. Love my Christmas gift, "but" it's the wrong color. Love my pickup, "but" wish it got better mileage. And this goes on and on and on.
The comments might be constructive criticism, and we excuse it because it's supposedly "constructive criticism." It might be, but it's still criticism. Maybe somewhere inside we are thinking we could have done better. Maybe we are just being picky or nitpicking.
Now I don't know about you, but it seems like the world we live in is getting more and more critical. It's like we have a spirit of criticism living in us just longing to explode on someone. Road rage is on the rise. Physical violence at children's athletic events like soccer or baseball. Violence against those who are in charge like the police or game wardens. I had a guy the other day gritch at me for misspelling a word. Spelling never was one of my strengths, nor was English. Struggled in both.
Why are we so critical, and this includes me? I'm not sure, but I wonder if part of it occurs when we are simply too busy. Too many irons in the fire if you will. Too much pressure. Marge retired a couple, three years ago and has helped me garden. We've struggled because we can do it my way, Marge's way and our way. I did it alone till she retired so I know I'm critical. I also wonder if we are simply discouraged about the economy and the shortage of necessary necessities and the price of them. It seems like as a nation we have a critical nature.
I really wonder if the problem is not enough good going in so there's too much room for the critical attitude or spirit to reside in us. Maybe we need more good going in. Read the Word! There is nothing that impacts our very nature like reading the Word. Be careful what we listen to and watch. Negative, critical, ungodly crud brings us down rather than builds us up. Spend time with good, clean people or friends. Build each other up.
Also make it a habit to appreciate the less than perfect. We went to church to worship and not criticize. If there are mosquitoes, then use some bug stuff. Instead of watching a vulgar program, use the switch or off button. Choose to live above criticism.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.