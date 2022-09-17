Passing on what you've been given

Mom's answer was, "Even though you may not see the value, now, you will receive, back, everything you give away, or every kindness you extend. It may not be from the same individuals or situations, but nevertheless, even the smallest gesture of kindness, will be returned." Nothing we do goes unnoticed.

Do we recognize how many chances we've been given to reach our dreams or attain a goal? We oftentimes do not notice, or we're too immature to see the gifts we take for granted. We accept from our parents, friends, acquaintances and strangers without feeling any gratitude.

After listening to Jack's viewpoint, I tried to grasp and absorb the real meaning and ramifications involved in his statement. We give back because it's a request from Jesus found in Christian Scripture--its truth is evidenced in our lives. It may take years to see the returns of the good, and bad we've planted within the seeds we sow -- seeds of love, emotional encouragement, and monetary aid. We can also sow seeds of hate, greediness, selfishness and other forms of evil, but we do, for sure, reap what we sow. "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered." (Proverbs 11:25). We need not think that giving merely consist in tithing, alone. There are many forms of gifts. A smile, helping hand, babysitting freely, listening to someone's tragic story and various other acts that we are all capable of performing. Anyone can offer something to the world -- encouragement, listening and simply being there, takes little -- simply the willingness to reach out, extending our love and caring. We need simply to remember what has been given to us,

We need to reach inside ourselves and see how we can pass on to others what has been given to us. Just recognizing the opportunities we've received, helps us to feel grateful and realize everyone deserves a second chance. How many chances has God given to us? How often does He forgive us without holding grudges? The Lord welcomes us with open arms when we call on Him. Can we not answer the call of those around us? Everything we do for others, we're doing for Jesus. "Truly I tell you whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me" (Matthew 25: 40, 45).