Passing on what you've been given

I heard a conversation, recently, that caused me to conduct some in-depth, soul searching.
"I am just trying to give back to others, as I have been given," said the man. Jack was a middle-aged person who had constantly helped, Jeff, a young person always needing help. Jeff consistently began new ventures, but failed to follow through. He promised, Jack, each time he asked for assistance for a new enterprise, that this was the one -- his key to success. Finally, Jack became frustrated and exhausted in backing Jeff, yet he found it hard to discourage his, slightest show, of motivation. Others that loved and respected Jack kept asking him why he kept backing Jeff, always giving him another chance. His answer was; "I am merely giving back a portion of what I have been given in life."
My hair stood on end -- the candid answer caused me to delve deeply into my conscience. I recalled a Bible Scripture found in Deuteronomy 16:12. It stated, "Every man shall give as he is able, according to the blessing of the Lord that he has given you." I questioned my position and asked myself if I am sharing all that I can, other than tithing.
Hearing Jack's response struck a familiar chord inside me. I remembered that my mom and dad helped many people in the ways they could. Often, it seemed like their efforts were fruitless. In spite of how badly, those they helped needed their generosity, it wasn't always appreciated. I asked mom why they helped those that didn't deserve their kindness. My parents gave out of their need, often, to see that someone had a place to sleep and food to eat. No one knocking on our door was ever treated rudely, even though we may disapprove of their character or actions.
Mom's answer was, "Even though you may not see the value, now, you will receive, back, everything you give away, or every kindness you extend. It may not be from the same individuals or situations, but nevertheless, even the smallest gesture of kindness, will be returned." Nothing we do goes unnoticed.
Do we recognize how many chances we've been given to reach our dreams or attain a goal? We oftentimes do not notice, or we're too immature to see the gifts we take for granted. We accept from our parents, friends, acquaintances and strangers without feeling any gratitude.
After listening to Jack's viewpoint, I tried to grasp and absorb the real meaning and ramifications involved in his statement. We give back because it's a request from Jesus found in Christian Scripture--its truth is evidenced in our lives. It may take years to see the returns of the good, and bad we've planted within the seeds we sow -- seeds of love, emotional encouragement, and monetary aid. We can also sow seeds of hate, greediness, selfishness and other forms of evil, but we do, for sure, reap what we sow. "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered." (Proverbs 11:25). We need not think that giving merely consist in tithing, alone. There are many forms of gifts. A smile, helping hand, babysitting freely, listening to someone's tragic story and various other acts that we are all capable of performing. Anyone can offer something to the world -- encouragement, listening and simply being there, takes little -- simply the willingness to reach out, extending our love and caring. We need simply to remember what has been given to us,
We need to reach inside ourselves and see how we can pass on to others what has been given to us. Just recognizing the opportunities we've received, helps us to feel grateful and realize everyone deserves a second chance. How many chances has God given to us? How often does He forgive us without holding grudges? The Lord welcomes us with open arms when we call on Him. Can we not answer the call of those around us? Everything we do for others, we're doing for Jesus. "Truly I tell you whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me" (Matthew 25: 40, 45).