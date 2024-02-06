Parched times

By Paul Schnare

Over the last four weeks, I only have had about one-tenth inch of rainfall at my home on the edge of Cape Girardeau. I just looked at the weather forecast for the next two weeks and it looks like we will see no precipitation during that time. The soil is sure getting dry in the Heartland.

Because of the lack of rainfall over the last few weeks and the lack of rainfall in the forecast, many gardeners have been asking me if they should plant now, or should they wait until we get some rainfall and then plant, even if it is getting late into the fall.

If you are going to plant cool-season grass seed such as bluegrass, fescue or rye, I would suggest you do it now but only if you have some way of irrigating the seeded area. Make sure you work up the top half inch of soil, then make sure the seed is worked into the soil.

You can seed successfully by running a harrow over the area to be seeded, then broadcasting the seed and again running the harrow over the area. Once you are finished, spread straw over the area to help hold moisture in the soil between rainfalls or periods of irrigation.