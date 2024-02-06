Our need for a good father

As fathers go, each character's brokenness or ability/inability to function healthily stems directly from how their father interacts with them: John B pulls his friends into life-threatening situations in pursuit of knowledge about his father's disappearance out of his desire to reconnect with his dad. JJ, whose father physically, emotionally and verbally abuses him, only wants his father's approval and makes poor decisions in an attempt to get it until he realizes it is something he will never receive and is able to let this desire go. Rafe, who is addicted to cocaine and becomes a murderer, also only wants the approval of his father who has been excessively cold and hard on him his entire life. Each of these young men's actions -- which are often poor choices -- stem from their need of a father's love and their willingness to do anything to get it.

This show has me reflecting on how beautiful it is we have a heavenly father who is always good and always ready to wrap us up in his arms and tell us everything is okay. How beautiful it is we have a heavenly father whose attention we don't have to work to attain because we already have it, full and undivided. How beautiful it is that we have a heavenly father with whom we don't have to prove our worth; he died to show us yes, we are wanted.

Thank you to all of the men who love in ways that reflect our heavenly father's love; what you do daily is deeply important. Whether we have an earthly father who shows us our God's love or an earthly father who has wounded us, let us run to our heavenly Father knowing he created us for him, that we delight him, and that with him, we are always accepted fully, as we are in each moment.