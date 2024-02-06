One nation under God

Are you proud to be an American? Do you love your country? If so, what do you think about people criticizing this nation and calling patriotism things like "Christian Nationalism?" Is it possible that we take the love of country too far? How far is too far?
Every church I have served has had an American Flag at stage right, and a Christian Flag at stage left. I have seen some churches display flags from many different nations in their buildings to indicate their involvement in international missions. We love the nations of the world, and we are fortunate in Cape Girardeau, to have people from many different nations in our churches. Some are international students while others are people who have come to America with great appreciation for what this nation offers. Christians have historically ministered to immigrants.
Is Jesus a nationalist or a globalist? Is it wrong to eschew globalism and seek to strengthen one's own country. Italy's new leader is embracing values that reflect a country first approach. I think of nations breaking away from the European Union in an attempt to regain their individual identities. Is there anything wrong with that? Do you have to reject patriotism to prove that you care about the rest of the world?
The Greek word for nations, "Ethnos" is where we get our word for ethnicity. When we think of different groups of people we may identify them by geography, for example Asian, African, or European. We picture different ethnicities by those descriptions. As a Christian, I believe that God loves everyone. John 3:16 says, "For God so love the world that he gave his one and only son so that whoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life."
Can you love the world and all of its people and still love your country? Sounds like a common-sense question with an obvious, "Yes" answer. However, today nationalism is falsely tied to racism. For those who have a globalist agenda, there seems to be an intentional tearing down of our nation and our individual identity. Our leaders are making decisions that demonstrably make us more dependent on other nations.
Throughout the Old Testament, the Hebrew people identified themselves as a nation and as a people group. God wanted them to influence other nations, but time after time the pagan nations influenced God's people into rebellion. It is true that many of the Bible verses we quote during patriotic services were specific promises to the nation of Israel. Our job as students of the Bible is to apply truth to our lives and imitate Christ.
The hope for the entire world came through the Hebrew people. Is it possible that the United States of America is the last hope for the world to stand against tyranny? Is there another country with as much freedom and individual liberty as ours? Let us pray that we never become a nation that builds walls to keep people from leaving.
Perhaps some of the confusion on this subject comes from an innate desire to be one united world with a universal love for everyone. What our souls are longing for is the kingdom of God. Jesus came to show us how to know God and become his people. Our eschatological hope is that one day Jesus will unite us into one heavenly kingdom.
Do not be intimidated away from having patriotic services in church, but at the same time remember that all Christians are citizens of heaven. If our nation fails to be a blessing to the world, God may choose to withdraw his blessings from the United States of America. Pray for our representatives and vote according to your biblical values. Support global missions and ministries.
Acts 1:8 is the mission statement for the church. "But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria and to the ends of the earth." The gospel is for all nations.
