One nation under God

Are you proud to be an American? Do you love your country? If so, what do you think about people criticizing this nation and calling patriotism things like "Christian Nationalism?" Is it possible that we take the love of country too far? How far is too far?

Every church I have served has had an American Flag at stage right, and a Christian Flag at stage left. I have seen some churches display flags from many different nations in their buildings to indicate their involvement in international missions. We love the nations of the world, and we are fortunate in Cape Girardeau, to have people from many different nations in our churches. Some are international students while others are people who have come to America with great appreciation for what this nation offers. Christians have historically ministered to immigrants.

Is Jesus a nationalist or a globalist? Is it wrong to eschew globalism and seek to strengthen one's own country. Italy's new leader is embracing values that reflect a country first approach. I think of nations breaking away from the European Union in an attempt to regain their individual identities. Is there anything wrong with that? Do you have to reject patriotism to prove that you care about the rest of the world?

The Greek word for nations, "Ethnos" is where we get our word for ethnicity. When we think of different groups of people we may identify them by geography, for example Asian, African, or European. We picture different ethnicities by those descriptions. As a Christian, I believe that God loves everyone. John 3:16 says, "For God so love the world that he gave his one and only son so that whoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life."

Can you love the world and all of its people and still love your country? Sounds like a common-sense question with an obvious, "Yes" answer. However, today nationalism is falsely tied to racism. For those who have a globalist agenda, there seems to be an intentional tearing down of our nation and our individual identity. Our leaders are making decisions that demonstrably make us more dependent on other nations.