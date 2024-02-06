I remember walking out of the room of the nursing home with the nagging feeling that I may never see her again. For a moment, I thought I should go back and hug her. Tell her that I love her. But I didn't. The family was leaving, it was getting late, and I was overreacting.

But shortly after we left, she, with joy in her heart, passed away and went home to be with Jesus and all those who had gone before. I regret not getting one more hug.

The Bible in James 4:14 tells us, "How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog--it's here a little while, then it's gone" (NLT.) The most faithful person to the most articulate atheist knows that the few years of life are that few. James, however, points out that we operate with the assumption that we have tomorrow. We live as if our short lives are limitless. But like the mists, our lives briefly make an impact on everyone around us. Then, like the mist, they are forgotten.