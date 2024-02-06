All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 3, 2024

One more hug

I remember walking out of the room of the nursing home with the nagging feeling that I may never see her again. For a moment, I thought I should go back and hug her. Tell her that I love her. But I didn't. The family was leaving, it was getting late, and I was overreacting...

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

I remember walking out of the room of the nursing home with the nagging feeling that I may never see her again. For a moment, I thought I should go back and hug her. Tell her that I love her. But I didn't. The family was leaving, it was getting late, and I was overreacting.

But shortly after we left, she, with joy in her heart, passed away and went home to be with Jesus and all those who had gone before. I regret not getting one more hug.

The Bible in James 4:14 tells us, "How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog--it's here a little while, then it's gone" (NLT.) The most faithful person to the most articulate atheist knows that the few years of life are that few. James, however, points out that we operate with the assumption that we have tomorrow. We live as if our short lives are limitless. But like the mists, our lives briefly make an impact on everyone around us. Then, like the mist, they are forgotten.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

James also reminds us that our expectations for tomorrow never work 100% of the way we expect them to. "How do you know what your tomorrow will bring?" The short end of it is we don't. We have hopes and expectations for our morrows but no control over their results. We hope to have burgers and fries for dinner on Monday and go to the movies on Friday. Those are our expectations. But tomorrow is under no obligation to honor our expectations.

James' solution is simple. So simple it is almost disappointing. First, seek the Lord. Second, go and live. If the Lord wills, we will do this and that. Seek the Lord and live to the full.

To fully live, we must accept that our time is limited. If you know you have a limit of hugs, you take everyone you get. If you know you only have a limited number of visits with your parents, you take as many as possible. Living fully aware of our limitations is the freedom to live fully.

Don't miss one more hug. Don't allow a repressed stoicism to keep your mouth from saying, "I love you." You do not know what tomorrow holds. Seek the Lord today and live to the fullest while it is today.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy