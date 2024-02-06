Old things make memories

Every year we plant potatoes. Several years ago we decided that digging with a spade was silly so we bought a middle buster for our tractor. Marge and I finished digging the potatoes the other day so need to clean the middle buster and grease it so it doesn't rust. As I was thinking about greasing the middle buster, it made me remember greasing the plow for Dad.

Dad had a plow on one of his C Internationals with two plows with one throwing the dirt right and the other left. So you could plow down the tater patch with the one plow and then plow back with the other plow. Dad was picky about those plows, so when he got done using them they were shiny and clean. And before rust set in he always had me use some axle grease and grease the plows. I hated doing it but I did it anyway.

Funny how the simplest of things brings back a flood of memories. Not too far from the plow was an old grinder. The grind stone was maybe 2 feet deep and maybe 3 inches thick. It was operated with one's feet, so you could sit down and run the grinder with your feet and grind away at whatever you had.

Not too far west was the old cellar. The mound of dirt over the cellar was maybe 6 or 7 feet high. There was a sloping door even with the ground, on the south side, that led to steps down to the next door which was into the cellar. The cellar had a dirt floor with racks along the east and west sides where the potatoes were stored. There was a walkway down the middle with an old ice box on the north end. Dad had put a lock on both doors in case of a tornado. He always had an axe in the cellar just in case a tree fell on the cellar and an old lamp with a wick for light. Plenty of crickets and bugs as well.