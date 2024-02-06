You won't find any good nuts laying on the ground in the woods this time of year. The nuts are still growing high in the trees. A good way to get a close look at them is to take your camera up a tree using a portable deer stand.

The nuts I show you here are hickory nuts. There are maybe a half dozen different kinds of hickory trees in the Southeast Missouri hardwood forest. I believe these nuts are from the relatively common pignut hickory tree. The actual nut is inside a thin husk that will dry and peel off in four sections when the nut becomes mature in autumn.