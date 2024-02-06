All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 3, 2019

Oh Nuts!

Where would you go looking for nuts in the summertime? Well, up a tree and out on a limb of course. I know. Bad joke. You won't find any good nuts laying on the ground in the woods this time of year. The nuts are still growing high in the trees. A good way to get a close look at them is to take your camera up a tree using a portable deer stand...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Where would you go looking for nuts in the summertime? Well, up a tree and out on a limb of course.

I know. Bad joke.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

You won't find any good nuts laying on the ground in the woods this time of year. The nuts are still growing high in the trees. A good way to get a close look at them is to take your camera up a tree using a portable deer stand.

The nuts I show you here are hickory nuts. There are maybe a half dozen different kinds of hickory trees in the Southeast Missouri hardwood forest. I believe these nuts are from the relatively common pignut hickory tree. The actual nut is inside a thin husk that will dry and peel off in four sections when the nut becomes mature in autumn.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy