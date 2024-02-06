Occupied with the right things

By Robert Hurtgen

The story is told in Luke's gospel of how Jesus was welcomed into the home of two sisters, Mary and Martha. Just like the other places Jesus went, a group soon gathered and he began to teach. Mary joined the group, sitting at Jesus' feet and listening. Martha, however, was off in the kitchen "distracted with much serving" (Luke 10:40).

Martha was busy. She bustled around the house, gathering what they had to give to their most important guests. She busied herself with being a good hostess. She needed her sister's help, but Mary just sat there.

You can almost hear Martha clearing her throat trying to get her sister's attention. You can imagine the looks she shot across the room at her sister to "get over here and help me." Finally, she had enough. If Mary won't help, I will embarrass her before the teacher and have him make her help me.

Frustrated, Martha goes to Jesus demanding that he force her sister to help. Jesus responds to her, "Martha, Martha, you are worried and upset about many things, but one thing is necessary. Mary has made the right choice, and it will not be taken away from her."