October 1, 2017

Occupied with the right things

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

By Robert Hurtgen

The story is told in Luke's gospel of how Jesus was welcomed into the home of two sisters, Mary and Martha. Just like the other places Jesus went, a group soon gathered and he began to teach. Mary joined the group, sitting at Jesus' feet and listening. Martha, however, was off in the kitchen "distracted with much serving" (Luke 10:40).

Martha was busy. She bustled around the house, gathering what they had to give to their most important guests. She busied herself with being a good hostess. She needed her sister's help, but Mary just sat there.

You can almost hear Martha clearing her throat trying to get her sister's attention. You can imagine the looks she shot across the room at her sister to "get over here and help me." Finally, she had enough. If Mary won't help, I will embarrass her before the teacher and have him make her help me.

Frustrated, Martha goes to Jesus demanding that he force her sister to help. Jesus responds to her, "Martha, Martha, you are worried and upset about many things, but one thing is necessary. Mary has made the right choice, and it will not be taken away from her."

The strategy backfired.

Martha was caught in a moment of busyness. A busyness moment is when what isn't important is elevated, and what is important is ignored.

Busyness wants it all. Jesus presses back against the Martha within, letting us know that we cannot have it all. We must choose between the many things that trouble us, and the one that is necessary. To avoid the all-consuming cancer of busyness we must choose what matters the most.

Busyness blinds us to what really matters. Each of us must make value-driven decisions every day. We must choose what is of greater value over another. Instinctively we know that not everything is an equal choice. One choice will fill our days with busyness while another fills with that which cannot be taken away.

Busyness would be easy to avoid if activities were clearly distinguishable between what was good and what was not. Busyness thrives in good activities. Martha serving her guests was a good thing. Her busyness filled her day with activities that overwhelmed her and grew bitterness in what should have been a sweet moment. Just because it is good does not mean it needs your attention.

Choose what cannot be removed.

Column
