Nothing lasts forever

A blow was received by the Southeast Missouri economy earlier this month as Tyson Foods announced it will shutter permanently its poultry processing operations at the cost of nearly 700 jobs.

Any job loss is wrenching and painful.

If you've had a job and lost it, which is something for which this columnist is unfortunately personally familiar, the impact is immediately crushing.

I was reared in a region where massive job cuts were not at all uncommon, having grown up in steel mill country in western Pennsylvania.

A steel fabricating plant near Pittsburgh, where I'd spent two of my college summers in the mid-1970s, has vanished.

The company, Pittsburgh Des Moines Steel, general contractor for St. Louis' Gateway Arch built in the 1960s, was sold to Chicago Bridge & Iron, and the Pittsburgh plant was dismantled.

It's eerie to drive by, as I've done infrequently over the intervening years, and see the hulking remains of what was once a bustling hive of steelmaking.

A three-story office building where my father labored for 35 years, where I painted window woodframes as an inexperienced collegian, is now a large brown spot in the ground.

Wisdom from literature

The fictional town of Buell is set in the very real Fayette County, Pennsylvania, in Philipp Meyer's splendid 2009 novel, "American Rust".

My childhood memories are summoned in the book about a steel town nestled in a valley that saw 150,000 people unceremoniously sacked.

Many of those good-paying jobs went to countries where labor was much cheaper.