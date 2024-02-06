Not only for May

This small insect is called a mayfly, but that doesn't mean you can't find one in August. There are many different kinds of mayflies in North America. Some of them are dark brown with intricately designed wings and are a preferred fish bait for catching panfish. Trout fishermen also prize mayflies as an excellent bait.

The presence of mayflies in your area is an indicator of clean, unpolluted water in a lake, stream or pond nearby. Mayflies live in water as small nymphs several years before emerging from the water as flying adults. As adults they are unable to eat. They live for only a few days with breeding as their only purpose.