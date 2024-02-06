All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 24, 2019

Not only for May

This small insect is called a mayfly, but that doesn't mean you can't find one in August. There are many different kinds of mayflies in North America. Some of them are dark brown with intricately designed wings and are a preferred fish bait for catching panfish. Trout fishermen also prize mayflies as an excellent bait...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This small insect is called a mayfly, but that doesn't mean you can't find one in August. There are many different kinds of mayflies in North America. Some of them are dark brown with intricately designed wings and are a preferred fish bait for catching panfish. Trout fishermen also prize mayflies as an excellent bait.

The presence of mayflies in your area is an indicator of clean, unpolluted water in a lake, stream or pond nearby. Mayflies live in water as small nymphs several years before emerging from the water as flying adults. As adults they are unable to eat. They live for only a few days with breeding as their only purpose.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I photographed this one as it sat on a clear piece of glass. It had just left its home in the water and was still very soft and semitransparent.

Aren't you glad you are not a mayfly!

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy