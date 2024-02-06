No more dutiful nodding

A Missouri colossus, not in physical size but in imputed importance, strode the stage as if inspecting troops. A bishop-of-the-moment addressed the men and women about to be ordained in the United Methodist Church and fired off questions -- part of founder John Wesley's historic questions for those entering the ministerial office.

This is some years ago, but my memory of one such question was:

"Do you know the General Rules?"

I recall shooting an upward glance at the ceiling at that moment. I didn't know them. I still don't. I know where to find them, which seemed to be the important thing. But the bishop-of-the-moment wasn't interested in my ability to consult a ready reference guide. He wanted all of us to nod our heads and to meekly reply, "Yes, bishop." We all obliged him.

It seems to me as if I've done a lot of dutiful nodding in my life. I'm quite a bit older now than that bishop who posed that query to intimidated confirmands in 1992. I've stopped nodding my head to things I don't know, don't agree with and don't understand.

I've stopped nodding my head when folks suggest we need more talk about heaven and hell in our churches.

As Quaker Philip Gulley once wrote, "The promise of heaven has not encouraged goodness. The threat of hell has not lessened evil."

It may be of some interest to realize while Jesus of Nazareth talked about heaven and hell in the New Testament, those two post-temporal life conditions were not the focus of his teaching. The pedagogical thrust of the first century Nazarene was directed at more earthbound concerns: bringing the kingdom of God closer to earth, the appropriate use of material resources (read: money), and hypocrisy. It seems to me that some contemporary preachers are much more concerned with heaven and hell than the Jesus of the gospels ever was.