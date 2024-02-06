No good without God

Did you hear the one about the atheist who was appointed head chaplain? You may be waiting for the punchline, but this is not a joke. Can you imagine someone who is against believing in God leading groups that practice faith in God? How about a pro-life/anti-abortion person heading Planned Parenthood? Is that any more outrageous than an atheist leading a religious organization?

News of this appointment hit social media and various publications. In my denomination's state paper, The Pathway, the headline under Culture Watch is "Harvard's chief chaplain an atheist." It explains that Greg Epstein, the author of "Good Without God," will coordinate the activities of more than 40 university chaplains who lead the Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist and other religious communities on campus. He has served as the university's "humanist chaplain" since 2005.

The Crimson editorial board--Harvard's paper, wrote about the appointment. In their opinion, this was an "eye-catching move that, believe it or not, promises to touch believers and non-believers alike." He was voted president unanimously by a select group of campus religious leaders.

The Harvard Catholic Center tried to downplay Epstein's appointment as merely an administrative role. However, the editorial board disagrees. For them, this controversial leadership assignment is a form of diversity to be celebrated.

Harvard was originally founded to educate clergy. For many years, the school's motto has been, "For the glory of Christ." Maybe today's motto should be "Ichabod," which means, "the glory has departed."

According to the editorial board, the plurality of Harvard's incoming students are atheists or agnostics. They said since there is a rising number of nonbelievers across the country, Epstein's leadership will better serve the needs of the student body.