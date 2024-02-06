No-bake desserts for warmer weather

By Susan McClanahan

Memorial Day weekend with very warm weather and cool, no-bake desserts are a great go-together combination. You may need a dessert for entertaining or one to take to a carry-in dinner, and you just don't want to use the oven. Most no-bake desserts are convenient as they can be made in advance and held until serving time.

Today I am including a variety of no-bake desserts from lemon, chocolate and peanut butter to cookie dough and Twinkie dessert. There's a little bit of everything here that will be sure to please just about any crowd.

Lemon-Berry Ice Cream Pie

I love the combination of fresh strawberries and lemon curd in this ice cream pie. It's so refreshing, especially in an easy make-ahead dessert like this.

1 pint strawberry ice cream, softened

1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

1 cup lemon curd

2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 pint fresh strawberries, halved

Spoon ice cream into pie crust; freeze 2 hours or until firm. Spread lemon curd over ice cream; top with whipped topping. Freeze, covered, 4 hours or until firm.

Remove from freezer 10 minutes before serving. Serve with strawberries. Yield: 8 servings.

Layered Lemon Pie

This is a great ending for almost any meal that kids and adults all enjoy. The creamy lemon filling is always a hit with my husband.

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 can (15-3/4 ounces) lemon pie filling, divided

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in half of the pie filling. Fold in the whipped topping. Spoon into crust. Spread remaining pie filling over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes before serving. Yield: 8 servings.

Macaroon Ice Cream Torte

My family loves frozen treats. With chocolate four ways, this one is so beautiful, people think it came from an ice cream shop.

30 chocolate or plain macaroon cookies, crumbled

1 quart coffee ice cream, softened if necessary

1 quart chocolate ice cream, softened if necessary

1 cup milk chocolate toffee bits or 4 (1.4-ounce) Heath candy bars, coarsely chopped

Hot fudge topping, warmed

Sprinkle a third of the cookies into an ungreased 9-inch springform pan. Layer with 2 cups coffee ice cream, another third of the cookies, 2 cups chocolate ice cream and 1/2 cup toffee bits; repeat layers.

Freeze, covered, until firm. May be frozen up to 2 months. Remove torte from freezer 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with fudge topping. Yield: 16 servings.

Creamy Hazelnut Pie

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1 1/4 cups Nutella, divided

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 chocolate crumb crust (9 inches)

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar and 1 cup Nutella until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread evenly into crust.

Warm remaining Nutella in microwave for 15-20 seconds; drizzle over pie. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight. Yield: 8 servings.

Twinkie Pudding Cake

1 box Twinkies snack cakes

4 bananas, peeled and sliced

1 can (20 ounce) crushed pineapple, drained well

1 box (3 ounce) instant vanilla pudding

2 cups cold milk

1 tub (8 ounce) Cool Whip, thawed

Maraschino cherries, dried on paper towel

Pecans, chopped, for garnish

Slice Twinkies in half lengthwise, so there is cream on the top and bottom of each half. Place sliced Twinkies in a 9x13-inch baking pan, cream side up.

Arrange sliced bananas on top of the Twinkies in an even layer. Spread the crushed pineapple on top.

In a medium bowl, mix together the pudding mix and milk. Set aside and allow to thicken slightly, about 5 minutes. Spread pudding on top of pineapple in an even layer.

Top with Cool Whip, sprinkle with maraschino cherries and chopped pecans. Cover and chill for about an hour before serving.

Frozen Mud Pie

1 1/2 cups Oreo cookie crumbs

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar, optional

1/4 cup butter, melted

4 cups chocolate chip or coffee ice cream, softened

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

Additional Oreo cookies, optional

In a small bowl, combine cookie crumbs and sugar if desired. Stir in butter. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of an ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Spoon 2 cups ice cream into crust. Drizzle with half of the chocolate syrup; swirl with a knife. Gently top with remaining ice cream. Drizzle with remaining syrup; swirl with a knife. Freeze until firm.

Remove from the freezer 10-15 minutes before serving. Garnish with whole cookies if desired. Yield: 8 servings.

Creamy Key Lime Pie

1 frozen deep dish pie crust (from 12-ounce package)

1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1 egg

1 can (14 ounce) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)

1 tablespoon grated lime peel

1/3 cup Key lime juice or regular lime juice

1 cup frozen (thawed) whipped topping

Additional grated lime peel, if desired

Place cookie sheet on oven rack. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Let 1 crust thaw 10 to 20 minutes. Prick bottom and around side thoroughly with fork. Bake on cookie sheet 9 to 11 minutes or until very light golden brown.

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in egg and condensed milk. Beat in 1 tablespoon lime peel and the lime juice. Spread over crust.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until center is set. Cool 30 minutes. Cover loosely; refrigerate at least 3 hours until chilled. Just before serving, top with whipped topping. Garnish with additional lime peel. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.

Frozen Lime Layered Dessert

Block parties, cookouts or anytime you need a super-cool dessert, this is just the thing. The crust is a snap, and the ice cream and sherbet layers are delish. Everyone loves this!

1 1/2 cups ground almonds

3/4 cup crushed gingersnap cookies (about 15 cookies)

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 pints pineapple-coconut or vanilla ice cream, softened

2 pints lime sherbet, softened

Whipped topping, optional

In a small bowl, combine almonds, cookies and butter. Press onto the bottom of a 9-inch square pan. Freeze 15 minutes.

Spread ice cream over crust. Cover and freeze at least 30 minutes. Top with sherbet. Cover and freeze 4 hours or overnight.

Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving. Garnish servings with whipped topping if desired. Yield: 9 servings.

3-Layer Lemon Pie

1 pre-made graham cracker crust, homemade or store-bought

2 (3.4 ounce) boxes instant lemon pudding mix

2 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

In a large bowl, whisk together instant pudding mixes, milk and fresh lemon juice until just combined. Pour 1 1/2 cups of pudding mixture into prepared pie crust and set aside.

In a separate bowl, beat heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form, mixing in powdered sugar until incorporated.