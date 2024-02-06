Growing up in Nebraska on a ranch where Mom and Dad raised Herford cattle and milked some Jersey milk cows was special. We had two older sisters who were 13 and 17 years older than me. So two boys later in life with two older sisters pretty much determined we would be spoiled, and we were. But we knew the meaning of "No!" When Mom or Dad said no they meant no and not maybe or whine until the answer is yes or go ahead and then beg forgiveness. They meant no or get our rears tanned to make sure we understood. There was no squiggle room about the word no.

We got a new puppy several months ago, and one of the hardest things Grace has had to learn and understand is "No." No she can't bark and bark and bark, and we are still working on this. No she can't bite, and she doesn't have this figured out yet. No she can't chase the cats, and we are making progress. Not there yet, but it's better. She understands yes but has no concept of no.

But it seems down through the years many have no understanding of "no." There doesn't seem to be any whatsoever. Or for the sake of feelings we don't use the word no but wobble around trying to say no and not be rude. When we moved out where we live, we wanted to be left alone. Many had hunted this ground so it was their normal hunting area, and many had dumped their trash or old cars and such in the ditches. It was just like this was their special dumping ground. So we stopped the hunting and the dumping. Hacked off a good number. Some continued to sneak in before realizing that our no meant no or none.

Maybe "no" is a sign of a bigger issue like the loss or diminishment of character or quality. We don't seem to be overrun with those who are stand-up guys that I'd be proud to say he's or she's a friend of mine. Honestly I'm embarrassed by the actions or attitudes of many. Say one thing and do the opposite. Anymore, one can't trust a handshake but have to get it down on paper in black and white, and even then you wonder if one can trust them.