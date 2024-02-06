Growing up in Nebraska on a ranch where Mom and Dad raised Herford cattle and milked some Jersey milk cows was special. We had two older sisters who were 13 and 17 years older than me. So two boys later in life with two older sisters pretty much determined we would be spoiled, and we were. But we knew the meaning of "No!" When Mom or Dad said no they meant no and not maybe or whine until the answer is yes or go ahead and then beg forgiveness. They meant no or get our rears tanned to make sure we understood. There was no squiggle room about the word no.
We got a new puppy several months ago, and one of the hardest things Grace has had to learn and understand is "No." No she can't bark and bark and bark, and we are still working on this. No she can't bite, and she doesn't have this figured out yet. No she can't chase the cats, and we are making progress. Not there yet, but it's better. She understands yes but has no concept of no.
But it seems down through the years many have no understanding of "no." There doesn't seem to be any whatsoever. Or for the sake of feelings we don't use the word no but wobble around trying to say no and not be rude. When we moved out where we live, we wanted to be left alone. Many had hunted this ground so it was their normal hunting area, and many had dumped their trash or old cars and such in the ditches. It was just like this was their special dumping ground. So we stopped the hunting and the dumping. Hacked off a good number. Some continued to sneak in before realizing that our no meant no or none.
Maybe "no" is a sign of a bigger issue like the loss or diminishment of character or quality. We don't seem to be overrun with those who are stand-up guys that I'd be proud to say he's or she's a friend of mine. Honestly I'm embarrassed by the actions or attitudes of many. Say one thing and do the opposite. Anymore, one can't trust a handshake but have to get it down on paper in black and white, and even then you wonder if one can trust them.
When we go to the grocery store and buy products, we aren't really getting what we think. Packaging has shrunk the product. Price has stayed the same, but the product is less. I swear that toilet paper is narrower than it used to be. Sure seems that way. I don't buy store coffee, but the containers are getting smaller and smaller, or they seem to be. Used to come in metal cans that worked good to boil up some cowboy coffee or hobo coffee. Not that long ago Miracle Whip jars were a quart but no longer. They are shy an ounce or two. Not that many years ago if you banked at a certain bank and maintained a certain balance checks were free. No longer. Have to buy them now.
But you know what? Even in the midst of a world that seems untrustworthy, there still are products and individuals we can trust. We like to occasionally get an ice cream cone or sundae in Chaffee, Missouri. Always top notch! There's a little Chinese restaurant in Cape that is just superb. Owners are awesome. The restaurant here in Scott City has some really good reasonable food. Seem to be honest good folk. There are several meat processing plants within 30 miles of us and good honest owners. And I could go on and on.
Maybe a few dishonest individuals (jerks) stand out so much they take the spotlight away from the good honest everyday people who are working to make a living for their families. Or a handful of teens cause us to wonder about our countries youth when there are multitudes of good youth all around us.
Maybe the problem is looking for the good and refusing to see the bad.
