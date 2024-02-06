New recipes for readers to test

By Susan McClanahan

Over the past couple of weeks, my computer inbox has been flooded with new recipes. I follow several food blogs and sites, and they have been busy with the start of the new year.

I have saved many of the recipes and hope to get to them eventually, but for today, you will be the testers and guinea pigs for these recipes. Give them a try, and let me know what you think.

As always, we would love to hear your favorite recipes. Just email them in to share and pass along to other food enthusiasts like yourself.

Hearty Ham and Potato Strata

This hearty yet inexpensive strata is sure to be a family favorite. This can be assembled ahead of time or the night before and baked just before serving.

1 pound sliced bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 cups chopped fully-cooked ham

1 small onion, chopped

10 slices white bread, cubed

1 cup cubed cooked potatoes

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

8 large eggs

3 cups milk

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon ground mustard

Dash salt and pepper

In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp; add ham and onion. Cook and stir until onion is tender; drain.

In a greased 13x9-inch baking dish, layer half the bread cubes, potatoes and cheese. Top with all of the bacon mixture. Repeat layers of bread, potatoes and cheese.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs; add the milk, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, salt and pepper. Pour over all. Cover and chill overnight.

Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Bake, uncovered, for 65 to 70 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Yield: 16 servings.

Lemon Chicken with Roasted Vegetables

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 lemons, 1 thinly sliced, 1 juiced

4 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 pound trimmed green beans

8 small red potatoes, quartered

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Coat a large baking dish with 1 tablespoon olive oil. On the bottom of baking dish, arrange lemon slices in a single layer.

Combine the remaining oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl. One by one, coat the green beans, potatoes and chicken in the oil mixture. Start by adding the green beans first. Toss to coat. Then, using tongs, remove the green beans and place them on top of the lemon slices. Next, add the potatoes to the olive-oil mixture and toss to coat. Using your tongs again, arrange the potatoes over the green beans, along the inside edge of the dish. Last, coat the chicken in the oil mixture and place in baking dish. Pour any remaining olive-oil mixture over the chicken.

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes (or until potatoes and veggies look soft and chicken cooked through). Serve warm.

20-Minute Shrimp and Sausage Skillet

1 pound medium or large shrimp (peeled and deveined)

6 ounces pre-cooked smoked sausage, sliced on the bias

3/4 cup diced red bell pepper

3/4 cup diced green bell pepper

1/2 of a medium yellow onion, diced

1/4 cup chicken stock

1 zucchini, chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning

Olive oil or coconut oil

Optional garnish: chopped parsley

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat with some olive oil or coconut oil. Season shrimp with Old Bay Seasoning. Cook shrimp about 3 to 4 minutes until opaque; remove and set aside. Cook onions and bell peppers in skillet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil or coconut oil for about 2 minutes. Add sausage and zucchini to the skillet, cook another 2 minutes. Put cooked shrimp back into skillet along with the garlic and cook everything for about 1 minute. Pour chicken stock into pan and mix through to moisten all ingredients. Add salt, ground pepper and red pepper flakes to taste. Remove from heat, garnish with parsley and serve hot.