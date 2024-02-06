New recipes for readers to test

By Susan McClanahan
Over the past couple of weeks, my computer inbox has been flooded with new recipes. I follow several food blogs and sites, and they have been busy with the start of the new year.
I have saved many of the recipes and hope to get to them eventually, but for today, you will be the testers and guinea pigs for these recipes. Give them a try, and let me know what you think.
As always, we would love to hear your favorite recipes. Just email them in to share and pass along to other food enthusiasts like yourself.
This hearty yet inexpensive strata is sure to be a family favorite. This can be assembled ahead of time or the night before and baked just before serving.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp; add ham and onion. Cook and stir until onion is tender; drain.
In a greased 13x9-inch baking dish, layer half the bread cubes, potatoes and cheese. Top with all of the bacon mixture. Repeat layers of bread, potatoes and cheese.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs; add the milk, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, salt and pepper. Pour over all. Cover and chill overnight.
Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Bake, uncovered, for 65 to 70 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Yield: 16 servings.
Coat a large baking dish with 1 tablespoon olive oil. On the bottom of baking dish, arrange lemon slices in a single layer.
Combine the remaining oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl. One by one, coat the green beans, potatoes and chicken in the oil mixture. Start by adding the green beans first. Toss to coat. Then, using tongs, remove the green beans and place them on top of the lemon slices. Next, add the potatoes to the olive-oil mixture and toss to coat. Using your tongs again, arrange the potatoes over the green beans, along the inside edge of the dish. Last, coat the chicken in the oil mixture and place in baking dish. Pour any remaining olive-oil mixture over the chicken.
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes (or until potatoes and veggies look soft and chicken cooked through). Serve warm.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat with some olive oil or coconut oil. Season shrimp with Old Bay Seasoning. Cook shrimp about 3 to 4 minutes until opaque; remove and set aside. Cook onions and bell peppers in skillet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil or coconut oil for about 2 minutes. Add sausage and zucchini to the skillet, cook another 2 minutes. Put cooked shrimp back into skillet along with the garlic and cook everything for about 1 minute. Pour chicken stock into pan and mix through to moisten all ingredients. Add salt, ground pepper and red pepper flakes to taste. Remove from heat, garnish with parsley and serve hot.
For the Honey Mustard Sauce:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan. Whisk eggs together in a shallow bowl. In another bowl combine Italian panko bread crumbs, Parmesan, salt and pepper. Dip each chicken cutlet into the egg mixture then immediately press both sides into the bread crumb mixture. Place coated chicken in a single layer in the baking dish.
Bake uncovered for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and layer one slice of ham and one slice of cheese on top of each chicken breast. Return to oven and bake 5 more minutes or until cheese is melted.
While chicken bakes, whisk together honey mustard sauce ingredients. Serve chicken warm with sauce on the side.
Easy, make-ahead foil packets packed with shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. It's a full meal with little cleanup.
Preheat a gas or charcoal grill over high heat. For oven method, place oven to 450 degrees.
Cut four sheets of foil, about 12 inches long. Divide shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes into 4 equal portions and add to the center of each foil in a single layer.
Fold up all 4 sides of each foil packet. Add olive oil, cajun seasoning, salt and pepper, to taste; gently toss to combine. Fold the sides of the foil over the shrimp, covering completely and sealing the packets closed.
Place foil packets on the grill and cook until just cooked through, about 12 to 15 minutes.
Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine sugar, nutmeg, flour and salt in bowl. Pour in heavy cream until well blended. In a separate bowl, whisk egg yolk, half and half and vanilla extract until well combined. Stir egg yolk mixture into heavy cream mixture. Pour into pie crust. Brush melted butter on edges of pie crust. Sprinkle cinnamon over pie filling. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, or until center is just set. After 60 minutes, pie filling should start to boil and bubble. Ten minutes after this, you should remove the pie, whether center is set or not, because it will set while it cools. Remove from oven and let it cool before cutting. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours for optimum taste.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
