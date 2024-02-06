Mums the word: How to plant your chrysanthemums

This has been a crazy weather year. This spring produced more rainfall than I can remember. The total amount of rainfall is debatable. I have not looked at actual weather data, but I know my windshield wipers had to be replaced.

Now that it is beginning to dry up, gardeners are beginning to think about getting back outside and doing their "thing." Since this is early in the fall, I would suggest gardeners think about planting chrysanthemums (otherwise commonly referred to as mums).

When planting mums, place them in a garden area that has a lot of afternoon sunlight. Then when planting, add some peat moss to the soil you dig out of the hole. Take the mum out of the pot, and rough up the soil so some free roots extend past the root clump. Next place the mum in the hole and back fill with the combination of soil and peat moss.

Next, water the newly planted mum. Make sure that you add some high phosphorous (the middle of the 3 numbers) fertilizer to the water. This will encourage good root development.