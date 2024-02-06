Multiple interpretations of the cross, crucifixion

As Holy Week begins, Christians around the world will be reflecting upon the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The cross has become a cultural symbol that is found everywhere: T-shirts, wall hangings, church steeples, and I have even seen cigarette lighters with the cross printed on them. Our oversaturation of the cross in Western society can sometimes breed an overfamiliarity in which we no longer feel the scandal or offense of the cross.

Those of us who are evangelical also tend to hold to only one perspective when it comes to the meaning of the cross: we understand it to be a symbol of Christ's substitutionary atonement on our behalf to pay the price of our sins. This way of understanding the cross was first written about by St. Anselm of Canterbury (1034-1109) and was the perspective that was held by most of the Protestant Reformers. That is something that we should absolutely be preaching, teaching and proclaiming during this Holy Week. Believing that Jesus' death is the bridge between God and humanity is at the very heart of the Gospel. It reminds me of the words of the hymn "Jesus Paid It All:"

Jesus paid it all

All to him I owe

Sin had left a crimson stain

He washed it white as snow

However, if we only ever see the cross as simply an act of atonement, then we run the risk of our religious faith simply being about the management of sin. Jesus's death as an atoning sacrifice is a crucial image of the cross in the Bible, but it's not the only one.