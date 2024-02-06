Mothering the systems we are a part of

Maria Shriver, in her book "I've Been Thinking ... Reflections, Prayers and Meditations for a Meaningful Life" writes our world is yearning to be mothered; we need mothering on a large scale.

"All of the world's children -- young and old -- are looking to be loved, accepted, nurtured, soothed and cared for by Mother energy," she writes. "Really good mothers make really good leaders because they nurture, they build a solid team, they see your potential, and they build on your strengths, not on your fears. They inspire you, they guide you, and they ask of you. Plus, they're really strong.

" ... May we all realize that mothering is a presidential-level task that, done right, can lead a family, a nation, or a world to fulfill its highest potential."

This led me to wonder: How can we mother the world? How can we mother the systems we are a part of, love them so as to transform them into ways of being that do not oppress, but rather, are just for everyone? How do we mother our school and prison and housing systems, our health care and religious and economic systems? How do we -- men and women alike -- care for these systems in ways that draw out what is naturally good about them and provide resources that then allow the systems to flourish beyond our selves?

How do we help these systems leave behind their bad behavior because they are free to realize they are seen and do not have to act out to get our attention; that this is not the truth of who they are? How do we not merely fix what is broken, but, rather, usher new, liberated life from it?

When my students and I are looking at writing in an effort to coax what the writing truly wants to be from it -- a process called editing -- we use language that speaks about what is already working well within the piece and what could be made stronger. We don't think in dichotomous terms of bad/good, because that allows us to dismiss something too easily.