Memphis is not about racism

There's nothing white supremacy can't do.

It is supposedly so pervasive and powerful that it can cause Black men to sign up to serve as police officers in a majority Black city and severely beat a Black arrestee.

It is to the contemporary left what capital was to Marx, sex was to Freud, and gravity was to Newton.

It is the King Charles head of American public life, a matter of obsession that comes up in debates and contexts where it has no possible relevance.

An opinion piece at CNN by former Obama official Van Jones was headlined, "The police who killed Tyre Nichols were Black. But they might still have been driven by racism."

A piece at The New York Times on Memphis related the view that it "is the system and the tactics that foster racism and violence," not "the specific racial identities of officers."

This argument gets points for novelty but none for plausibility. The Memphis officers who brutalized Tyre Nichols may be guilty of many things -- incompetence, malice, criminal wrongdoing -- but white supremacy is unlikely to be one of them.

Presumably these officers don't all hate their parents, children, neighbors, and colleagues as unworthy, racially inferior people who deserve no protection under our laws.

Maybe it's only as police officers that these men become unwitting tools of white supremacy? This makes no sense, either. The Atlantic noted in an article last year that FBI data showed Memphis to be the most violent metropolitan jurisdiction in the United States in 2020. According to The New York Times, Memphis had nearly 350 murders in 2021, when New York City -- 13 times larger -- had about 480.