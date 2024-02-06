Memorial Day plans, new places to try and familiar friendly faces

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to John Hendrix, Marc Sadler, Mike McCallum, David Eftink, Carol Gribler, Tiffany Henson, Loretta Ditto, Jack Grandville, Jill Little, Melonie Payne, Kathy Holmes, Casey Hampton, Wanda Perry, Kimberly Foulk, Danny Loucks, Kristie Lynn, Terry Curtis, Denny Graviett, April Stafford, Shelly Dooley, Jason Sadler, Leann Hudson, Jessica McFall, Tammy Erlbacher, Dierks Simmons, Ryan Goetz, Mike Eby, Ben Davis, Patricia Moore, Dave Van Toll, Pat Hindman, Seth Brown, Lee Horton, Mallory Dohogne, Joy Hooker, Megan Horman, Virginia Sides, Holly Hudson, Barb Trankler, Judy King, Earl Chasteen, Joan Surface and Charles Dobbs.
Happy anniversary Don and Lorraine Reischman, John and Debbie Gaines, David and Tracy Kirchdoerfer and Jason and Megan Wells.
Happy Memorial Day weekend! Fly your flag! A sure sign of summer is the opening of the pool at Harmon Field! It costs $1 to swim and various pass options are available. Pool hours are 1 to 4 p.m., and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., weekdays; Saturday/Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Take your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a Memorial Day Concert sponsored by the Chaffee Historical Society. The Chaffee Community Band will perform at Circle Park at 1:00 Monday.
We are enjoying a full moon which is often referred to as Planting Moon, Hare Moon and Moon When Leaves are Green.
Occasionally in Cape, you bump into someone from Chaffee. That was the case last week only it was in Jackson. Richard and I ate at Delmonico's and just as we were leaving, I heard the cashier mention Gordonville then heard a familiar voice. It was Richard Kiehne, our former teacher at Chaffee High! He and his wife Beverly had lunched with some of Beverly's classmates from Ironton High School. Beverly introduced us to her home economics teacher, Meta Siemers. What a special treat it was! The Kiehnes will be at the CHS Alumni Banquet September 29.
Every few weeks Richard and I go to Pocahontas to buy feed for the Indian Fantails, Mookees and Rollers. I have always wanted to check out The Pie Safe Bakery and Cafe since we drive right by it. Given the recent publicity in the Southeast Missourian and on KFVS12 of what was previously a bank dating back to the early 1900s, we finally made the stop. We met the delightful owner Sharon Penrod and were amazed at her various offerings that are made right there on the premises. Take out and special orders do require a prior notice. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 9 to 6:30 p.m. or call (573) 833-6743 to check out Sharon's daily specials. You will also get a chance to meet Harry the sociable resident dog who sometimes hangs out on the front porch.
There has been a lot of talk about area bakeries. Of course in Chaffee, many of us grew up munching on goodies from Taylors Bakery and every church served their dinner rolls. I remember a bakery on Broadway in Cape and also one on William. My sister Jo and I used to frequent the one on William when we needed something special. Many of you may recall the infamous cookie contest my Mother and the four of us girls had every year around Christmas. It was quite competitive. On those occasions we couldn't get together, the cookies would be mailed. One year my sister Jo and I were so bummed out that our Mother was in a nursing home, we couldn't bear baking cookies without her so we bought them at the bakery on William Street. They sure looked home baked to us but we couldn't fool Mother because she was certain they were store bought! That bakery is now an arms and ammo store.
There will be a ribbon cutting for The Beauty Bar May 30 at 1 p.m. The salon is located on Yoakum next to what most of us remember as our hang out, Slaughters, now, J Marie's Formal Affairs.
Lots of special events are planned this weekend and especially Monday, Memorial Day. We honor our veterans, the men and women who are in active duty and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country. We thank them all for protecting the freedom we have in this great country of ours.
Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Email you news and comments to me at darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
Then there was the beginning of summer vacations.