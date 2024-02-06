Memorial Day plans, new places to try and familiar friendly faces

Local bakeries

Every few weeks Richard and I go to Pocahontas to buy feed for the Indian Fantails, Mookees and Rollers. I have always wanted to check out The Pie Safe Bakery and Cafe since we drive right by it. Given the recent publicity in the Southeast Missourian and on KFVS12 of what was previously a bank dating back to the early 1900s, we finally made the stop. We met the delightful owner Sharon Penrod and were amazed at her various offerings that are made right there on the premises. Take out and special orders do require a prior notice. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 9 to 6:30 p.m. or call (573) 833-6743 to check out Sharon's daily specials. You will also get a chance to meet Harry the sociable resident dog who sometimes hangs out on the front porch.

There has been a lot of talk about area bakeries. Of course in Chaffee, many of us grew up munching on goodies from Taylors Bakery and every church served their dinner rolls. I remember a bakery on Broadway in Cape and also one on William. My sister Jo and I used to frequent the one on William when we needed something special. Many of you may recall the infamous cookie contest my Mother and the four of us girls had every year around Christmas. It was quite competitive. On those occasions we couldn't get together, the cookies would be mailed. One year my sister Jo and I were so bummed out that our Mother was in a nursing home, we couldn't bear baking cookies without her so we bought them at the bakery on William Street. They sure looked home baked to us but we couldn't fool Mother because she was certain they were store bought! That bakery is now an arms and ammo store.

New business

There will be a ribbon cutting for The Beauty Bar May 30 at 1 p.m. The salon is located on Yoakum next to what most of us remember as our hang out, Slaughters, now, J Marie's Formal Affairs.

Lots of special events are planned this weekend and especially Monday, Memorial Day. We honor our veterans, the men and women who are in active duty and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country. We thank them all for protecting the freedom we have in this great country of ours.

Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so much.

