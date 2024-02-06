May is peak time for fresh strawberries

By Susan McClanahan
May brings not only spring weather but long awaited strawberries. May is peak time for fresh, local strawberries and you'll want to take advantage of them in every possible way.
Today's recipes include entrees, soup and salads and dessert recipes. This versatile berry can be used in so many wonderful recipes, that the possibilities are nearly endless.
You will recall that the entire column can be found online in its entirety. I don't think you will want to miss a single one of these recipes. Enjoy!
This strawberry bruschetta chicken recipe combines strawberries, feta cheese, basil and balsamic vinegar served over chicken that cooks in minutes on the stove-top.
For the Strawberry Bruschetta:
For the chicken:
To prepare bruschetta, add ingredients to a bowl and gently mix to combine. Set aside.
Lightly coat frying pan with olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Season chicken cutlets with salt and pepper and sprinkle with paprika. Place cutlets in a single layer in the pan, working in batches if necessary. Cook cutlets for about 3-4 minutes, flip to the other side and cook for 3-4 minutes more. Cooking time depends upon the thickness of the chicken. Serve topped with strawberry bruschetta.
For the strawberry jalapeÃ±o salsa:
For the chipotle lime shrimp:
Make the salsa first so the flavors have time to marry. In a bowl, combine the strawberries, red onion, jalapeÃ±o peppers, and cilantro and toss. Add the lime juice, salt, and pepper and toss to coat. Place the bowl in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Place the shrimp in a baking dish or resealable plastic bag. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, garlic, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, adobo sauce, lime zest, salt, and pepper. Pour over the top of the shrimp and toss to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Remove the shrimp from the dish or plastic bag and discard the marinade. Add the shrimp in a single layer to the skillet and cook just until the shrimp turn pink and opaque, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the shrimp and cook for 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer the shrimp to a plate for serving.
Serve the tortillas with the shrimp, salsa, cabbage, and the crumbled queso fresco for topping. Garnish with a lime wedge on the side.
In a large heavy skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Layer the cheese, strawberries and bacon onto the bread. Put the bread together and place the sandwich in the melted butter in the hot skillet. Cook the sandwich over medium heat until both sides are golden brown and the brie is melted and gooey. Slice in half and serve hot.
Puree strawberries, milk, cream and sour cream in blender or food processor until smooth. Stir in sugar. Chill 8 hours or overnight in refrigerator before serving.
As an alternative in this recipe, halibut can be substituted with swordfish, mahi mahi, sea bass, cod, scallops or snapper.
Marinade:
Strawberry Relish:
Marinade: Combine olive oil, parsley, chives, lemon juice, lemon zest, orange zest and salt and pepper. Place fish in a glass pan and pour marinade over the top. Cover and place in refrigerator for an hour.
Strawberry Relish: In a bowl combine strawberries, shallot, almonds, olive oil, parsley, chives, lemon juice, lemon zest and salt and pepper. Set aside.
Preheat grill or oven to 350 degrees for about 10 to 12 minutes. Spray or rub the grill with non-stick spray and grill the halibut until cooked, approximately 7 to 10 minutes. Or place in an oven safe pan and cook in a 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily.
Plate cooked fish and then add a generous spoonful of Strawberry Relish on top of each fillet. Garnish with lemon slices and parsley.
For the tuna salad:
For the mustard dressing:
For the salad:
For the tuna salad: Mix all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Season with more garlic salt, kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside or refrigerate until ready to use.
For the mustard dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a small mason jar and shake well. Season with more honey or vinegar to taste.
For the salad: Layer the lettuce leaves in a bowl or plate and top with the tuna salad, sliced strawberries, avocado and smoke almonds. Drizzle with the mustard dressing and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.
This easy dressing is delicious on a spinach, almond, and feta salad.
Blend strawberries, honey, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, salt, and black pepper together in a blender until smooth.
For the candied pecans:
For the salad:
For the vinaigrette: Add vinegar to a small saucepan, bring to a boil over medium heat and allow to boil until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Pour into a jar or bowl, add olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey and whisk to blend while seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Thin with a little water if desired. Set aside.
For the pecans: Add pecans, brown sugar and butter to a small non-stick skillet and cook over medium-heat, stirring constantly until sugar starts to melt and caramelize, about 2 - 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate in a single layer to cool.
For the salad: In a salad bowl toss together spinach, strawberries, half of the feta, red onion and pecans. Drizzle about 1/3 of the dressing over salad then plate and drizzle remaining dressing over individual portions and top with remaining half of the feta. Serve immediately.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Slice the strawberries, spread out on a wooden cutting board, and sprinkle with a few pinches of sea salt.
In a small bowl, whisk the balsamic and a good pinch of sea salt into the olive oil, and brush onto the flatbreads so that each one is coated nicely. In a small bowl, drizzle a few tablespoons of dressing over the spinach and then arrange a handful on each flatbread. Scatter the strawberries, feta, and shallots, and finish with several twists of fresh-ground black pepper.
Put flatbreads on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for approximately 7 minutes, or until the edges have crisped up and are golden brown. Note that the feta will not melt, so the cheese isn't a great gauge of done-ness.
Cool for a minute, slice, and enjoy.
When planning party menus, you can appreciate dessert recipes like this one that you can make and freeze it up to two weeks before serving.
For the filling:
For the sauce:
In a small bowl, combine the pretzels, sugar and butter. Press onto the bottom of a greased 11x7-inch dish. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
For filling, in a large bowl, combine milk and daiquiri mix. Beat in cream cheese until smooth. Stir in strawberries; fold in whipped topping. Pour over crust (dish will be full). Freeze for 4 hours before serving.
For sauce, puree thawed undrained strawberries in a food processor or blender. Strain through a fine sieve. Drizzle over top. Yield: 15 servings.
Creamy and airy, this gorgeous dessert is the perfect special something for a summer dinner party. You'll love the mix of smooth strawberry cheesecake and crumbly chocolate crust and how elegant it looks on the table.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cracker crumbs and butter; press onto bottom and 1 inch up sides of a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray. Place on a baking sheet. Bake until set, about 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
In a small saucepan, sprinkle gelatin over cold water; let stand 1 minute. Heat over low heat, stirring until gelatin is completely dissolved; remove from heat.
Hull strawberries if necessary; puree in a food processor. Remove to a bowl. Add cream cheese, cottage cheese and sugar substitute to food processor; process until smooth. While processing, gradually add gelatin mixture. Add pureed strawberries; process until blended. Transfer to a large bowl; fold in 2 cups whipped topping. Pour into crust. Refrigerate, covered, until set, 2-3 hours.
Loosen sides of cheesecake with a knife; remove rim. To serve, top with chocolate topping, remaining whipped topping and quartered strawberries. Yield: 12 servings.
Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottom of a greased 9-inch round baking pan with parchment paper; grease paper.
In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, whisk buttermilk, melted butter, egg, orange juice, orange zest and vanilla. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in 1 cup sliced strawberries. Transfer to prepared pan.
Bake 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack; remove paper. Cool completely.
For topping, in a small bowl, toss strawberries with lemon juice and sugar. Refrigerate until serving. In another bowl, mix whipped topping and liqueur; spread over cake. Drain strawberries; arrange over top. Yield: 8 servings.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
