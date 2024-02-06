May is peak time for fresh strawberries

By Susan McClanahan

May brings not only spring weather but long awaited strawberries. May is peak time for fresh, local strawberries and you'll want to take advantage of them in every possible way.

Today's recipes include entrees, soup and salads and dessert recipes. This versatile berry can be used in so many wonderful recipes, that the possibilities are nearly endless.

Strawberry Bruschetta Chicken

This strawberry bruschetta chicken recipe combines strawberries, feta cheese, basil and balsamic vinegar served over chicken that cooks in minutes on the stove-top.

For the Strawberry Bruschetta:

1 cup strawberries, diced

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sugar, optional

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese or low-fat cheese

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves; stack, rolled and sliced into slivers

For the chicken:

1 pound chicken cutlets

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon paprika

To prepare bruschetta, add ingredients to a bowl and gently mix to combine. Set aside.

Lightly coat frying pan with olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Season chicken cutlets with salt and pepper and sprinkle with paprika. Place cutlets in a single layer in the pan, working in batches if necessary. Cook cutlets for about 3-4 minutes, flip to the other side and cook for 3-4 minutes more. Cooking time depends upon the thickness of the chicken. Serve topped with strawberry bruschetta.

Chipotle Lime Shrimp Tacos With Strawberry Salsa

For the strawberry jalapeÃ±o salsa:

8 ounces fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped

1â„2 red onion, diced

2 jalapeÃ±o chile peppers, seeded and diced

1â„4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

For the chipotle lime shrimp:

1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp

Juice of 2 limes

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon adobo sauce from a can of chipotle chile peppers in adobo sauce

1 teaspoon freshly grated lime zest

1â„2 teaspoon salt

1â„2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 (4-inch) corn tortillas, warmed

1 cup shredded cabbage

4 ounces queso fresco, crumbled

1 lime, cut into wedges

Make the salsa first so the flavors have time to marry. In a bowl, combine the strawberries, red onion, jalapeÃ±o peppers, and cilantro and toss. Add the lime juice, salt, and pepper and toss to coat. Place the bowl in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Place the shrimp in a baking dish or resealable plastic bag. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, garlic, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, adobo sauce, lime zest, salt, and pepper. Pour over the top of the shrimp and toss to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Remove the shrimp from the dish or plastic bag and discard the marinade. Add the shrimp in a single layer to the skillet and cook just until the shrimp turn pink and opaque, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the shrimp and cook for 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer the shrimp to a plate for serving.

Serve the tortillas with the shrimp, salsa, cabbage, and the crumbled queso fresco for topping. Garnish with a lime wedge on the side.

Brie, Bacon and Strawberry Grilled Cheese Sandwich

2 thick slices rustic bread

3 slices bacon, cooked to crispy

2 thick slices of brie

3 large strawberries, sliced

2 tablespoons of butter for frying

In a large heavy skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Layer the cheese, strawberries and bacon onto the bread. Put the bread together and place the sandwich in the melted butter in the hot skillet. Cook the sandwich over medium heat until both sides are golden brown and the brie is melted and gooey. Slice in half and serve hot.

Strawberry Bisque

2 cups frozen strawberries

1 cup milk

1/2 cup heavy cream (whipping cream)

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons sugar

Fresh mint, for flavor and garnish

Puree strawberries, milk, cream and sour cream in blender or food processor until smooth. Stir in sugar. Chill 8 hours or overnight in refrigerator before serving.

Citrus Halibut and Summer Strawberry Relish

As an alternative in this recipe, halibut can be substituted with swordfish, mahi mahi, sea bass, cod, scallops or snapper.

4 halibut fillets, about 6 to 8 ounces each

Non-stick spray

Strawberry Relish (see recipe below)

Lemon slices, for garnish

Parsley, for garnish

Marinade:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Italian parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon fresh chives, chopped

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

Salt and pepper, to taste

Strawberry Relish:

1 cup strawberries, diced

1/2 medium shallot, finely diced

1/3 cup smoked almonds, roughly chopped

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Italian parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon fresh chives, chopped

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

Salt and pepper, to taste

Marinade: Combine olive oil, parsley, chives, lemon juice, lemon zest, orange zest and salt and pepper. Place fish in a glass pan and pour marinade over the top. Cover and place in refrigerator for an hour.

Strawberry Relish: In a bowl combine strawberries, shallot, almonds, olive oil, parsley, chives, lemon juice, lemon zest and salt and pepper. Set aside.

Preheat grill or oven to 350 degrees for about 10 to 12 minutes. Spray or rub the grill with non-stick spray and grill the halibut until cooked, approximately 7 to 10 minutes. Or place in an oven safe pan and cook in a 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily.

Plate cooked fish and then add a generous spoonful of Strawberry Relish on top of each fillet. Garnish with lemon slices and parsley.

Strawberry and Avocado with Tuna Salad

For the tuna salad:

1 (5 ounce) can albacore tuna packed in water, drained

1 green onion, stemmed and chopped

1-2 tablespoons capers, chopped

1/4 cup plain greek yogurt

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon dill

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the mustard dressing:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon whole grain mustard

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Drizzle of honey to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salad:

2-3 cups fresh green, leafy lettuces or spinach

1/2 cup tuna salad

4-5 strawberries, cored and sliced

1/2 avocado, peeled and cut into chunks

1-2 tablespoons smoked almonds, coarsely chopped

Fresh mint leaves

For the tuna salad: Mix all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Season with more garlic salt, kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside or refrigerate until ready to use.

For the mustard dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a small mason jar and shake well. Season with more honey or vinegar to taste.