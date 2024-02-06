Managing expectations

Every so often, Marge and I like to eat at the Nutrition Center in Chaffee, Missouri. We were there the other day and got to visiting with a woman close to where we sat. She asked us about our garden, whether it was done or still going? Marge said most of it was done but we had planted a few new fall crops, so the lady then asked if we'd planted turnips, which we have. She commented that she liked turnips raw with a touch of salt. I like them raw as well. But also like turnip greens, boiled turnips and fried turnips. We just like turnips, or, I should say, I do.

When it gets fallish, I expect there will be turnips as well as buttercup squash and acorn squash and pumpkins and the like in the stores and markets. Marge and I both like buttercup squash and acorn squash. Either bake them or nuke them, add some butter and enjoy. Some put all kinds of seasoning on them, but we like them with just butter. I have never cared for pumpkins no matter how they are fixed. I enjoy carving one every year, but that's it, and I'm done with pumpkins. Right at the end of summer when it's hot, I expect there will be watermelons. Don't really have a time period for cantaloupe though. I kind of expect them all year around. When spring comes, say June or July, I expect there will be tomatoes and BLTs. Can't hardly wait until the tomatoes bloom and then the tomatoes turn color. But a close second is cucumbers.

Growing up, come March or April, one expects ranchers in the Sandhills of Nebraska to be calving. Then in June or so ,everyone will be gathering up the cows and calves and branding them and giving them shots and castrating the bull calves. But come September or October, it was time to sell the calves. Most everyone will be cutting hay in late June or July.