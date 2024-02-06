Making your Christmas a joyful one

It is sad many are depressed around Christmas. This often is because they are lonely, feel left out of the hoopla, miss a loved one, or they may be financially pinched. People become overly tired and stressed. There are too many reasons to touch upon. I doubt God intended people to feel the observance of the day should be a dismal one. No, indeed, Jesus came to bring joy. Does Jesus bring happiness into your life?

Sometimes you must learn to adopt coping skills to endure holidays. It's like other choices you make. You realize it's coming and you decide to prepare for the onset of possible loneliness, and other symptoms of unrest, you think you may experience. Try to keep your undesirable emotions at bay and concentrate on the good feelings you're having. Think of the reason for all the celebrating and you'll be joyful too. You can't bring back the past, but you can help create a better future. You can't always correct what's happened, but you can go on living.

As I write so often in my columns, you have to make your own happiness. It's OK to shed a tear or two, but try to get outside yourself and seek your own ways of dealing with your feelings. Don't keep to yourself.

Everyone is different in what lifts their spirits; you must find what brings you peace. Other people can be a huge support, but no one can cheer you up, except you. Another person can help raise you up emotionally for a while, but ultimately you must choose to look on the bright side. The passing of time can help, if you allow.

No one must follow the traditions of others. If it's too much to decorate, buy overly expensive gifts or be a part of large gatherings, then by all means say "no." You are the only one who can determine what you can withstand.

The real reason for the season of Christmas is a joyful and happy one. Don't dwell on what you're receiving, what you're doing or who's present. Just remember the gift you already have received, one that will never grow old or useless -- it's the gift of a savior, Jesus Christ.