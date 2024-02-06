Making your Christmas a joyful one

By Ellen Shuck
Love and Christmas go together! Wonder why? There are lots of reasons, why, but perhaps you feel like the holiday season, so filled with glitter and over-celebration is anything but loving. The truth is, the perspective and aim you maintain determines whether it's joyful, or stressful and depressing.
Christmas is a holiday, and Christians believe it is to honor and be glad because a baby, named Jesus was born. They believe it's because of Jesus souls are saved, and an eternal life is promised rather than a temporary one. It's quite a reason to be happy and glad.
Yet many Christians, as well as those who worship another God, are often depressed and stressed around that birthday celebration. How can that be, many ask? Christmas usually focuses outwardly, on the giving of presents and doing good and charitable things for other people. Families gather and love is dished out in large amounts.
You make a special effort to gather with those you love and try to show you cherish them. You treasure their being a part of your life. What big chunks of expressions of love you dole out! You send cards, call favorite people and express the greeting, "Merry Christmas," to most. You smile and show good cheer. It's a magical time, and I especially like that beautiful day of the year.
What I don't appreciate are some of the world's view on Christmas. Many don't even realize why they observe the Yuletide season. Many refrain from attending any church services or events because, so many feel they have too much to do and too little time.
It is sad many are depressed around Christmas. This often is because they are lonely, feel left out of the hoopla, miss a loved one, or they may be financially pinched. People become overly tired and stressed. There are too many reasons to touch upon. I doubt God intended people to feel the observance of the day should be a dismal one. No, indeed, Jesus came to bring joy. Does Jesus bring happiness into your life?
Sometimes you must learn to adopt coping skills to endure holidays. It's like other choices you make. You realize it's coming and you decide to prepare for the onset of possible loneliness, and other symptoms of unrest, you think you may experience. Try to keep your undesirable emotions at bay and concentrate on the good feelings you're having. Think of the reason for all the celebrating and you'll be joyful too. You can't bring back the past, but you can help create a better future. You can't always correct what's happened, but you can go on living.
As I write so often in my columns, you have to make your own happiness. It's OK to shed a tear or two, but try to get outside yourself and seek your own ways of dealing with your feelings. Don't keep to yourself.
Everyone is different in what lifts their spirits; you must find what brings you peace. Other people can be a huge support, but no one can cheer you up, except you. Another person can help raise you up emotionally for a while, but ultimately you must choose to look on the bright side. The passing of time can help, if you allow.
No one must follow the traditions of others. If it's too much to decorate, buy overly expensive gifts or be a part of large gatherings, then by all means say "no." You are the only one who can determine what you can withstand.
The real reason for the season of Christmas is a joyful and happy one. Don't dwell on what you're receiving, what you're doing or who's present. Just remember the gift you already have received, one that will never grow old or useless -- it's the gift of a savior, Jesus Christ.
