Madison F. Ross -- patriot for freedom

Madison, grew up enslaved by James F. Ross on a plantation near Commerce in Scott County. Of his early life, Madison said, "There was about 600 acres in the home place and a hundred acres in the other farm. Old Master had 25 or 30 slaves, and we had eight cabins built on three sides of a square and the big house on the other side. It was a big house, white with porches upstairs and down. They was lots a fruit trees around the house -- peaches, plums, pears, apples, and they was hollyhocks growing all around the yard."

We have Madison's first person account, preserved in his 1937 interview, part of the Library of Congress' Slave Narrative collection -- loc.gov/resource/mesn.100/?sp=303&st=image&r=-1.01,-0.181,3.019, 1.884,0. He recounted details of his family's cabin, his impression of his elderly master, his chores and baking corn pone. He described his rudimentary education, instructed in secret by his enslaver's son. Madison's experience of slavery had a degree of benefit, because his parents were skilled craftsmen -- his father, a shoe maker, and his mother, a weaver -- a much different life than experienced by the field laborers. Yet, freedom was not theirs.

Of the Civil War, Ross said, "When the War came on, we heard lots about it and sometimes we'd see soldiers." He told about General Grant's soldiers coming down the river in boats and camping in the area. The soldiers came foraging at the Ross farm, and Madison remembered, "they'd grind their swords on our grindstone and show us how sharp they was by cutting the corn stalks."