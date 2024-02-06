Lula and Leona Belchamber of Bollinger County

Lula (Lulu) and Leona Belchamber were the daughters of James Albert Belchamber Sr. and Louvenna Elizabeth "Vinnie" Peterson. James's father, Daniel Belchamber, came from England, while his mother, Phoebe, was born in Canada. The family moved to Bollinger County, Missouri, in the 1890s. Lula Etta was born Aug. 6, 1889, in Bismark, Missouri, and Leona Alice on Nov. 23, 1896, in Glen Allen, Missouri.

Lula graduated from Will Mayfield College in 1910. In 1915, she joined the Amoma Bible Class of Cape Girardeau. It is presumed that Leona graduated from the same college, but confirmation has not been located yet.

It is not known exactly when the sisters joined the faculty of Will Mayfield College. Leona was on the staff as early as 1924 and Lula in 1926. Leona was the librarian and Lula served as the registrar.

In Leona's memory book written between 1927 and 1929, students wrote not only positive remarks of their time in study hall with her, but also humorous lines. Mayme Harris wrote, "I thank you kindly for helping me with French. I'll always remember," while Charles H. Gale mentioned, "Just think how many fines you have made me pay."