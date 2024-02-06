Lula and Leona Belchamber of Bollinger County

Lula (Lulu) and Leona Belchamber were the daughters of James Albert Belchamber Sr. and Louvenna Elizabeth "Vinnie" Peterson. James's father, Daniel Belchamber, came from England, while his mother, Phoebe, was born in Canada. The family moved to Bollinger County, Missouri, in the 1890s. Lula Etta was born Aug. 6, 1889, in Bismark, Missouri, and Leona Alice on Nov. 23, 1896, in Glen Allen, Missouri.
Lula graduated from Will Mayfield College in 1910. In 1915, she joined the Amoma Bible Class of Cape Girardeau. It is presumed that Leona graduated from the same college, but confirmation has not been located yet.
It is not known exactly when the sisters joined the faculty of Will Mayfield College. Leona was on the staff as early as 1924 and Lula in 1926. Leona was the librarian and Lula served as the registrar.
In Leona's memory book written between 1927 and 1929, students wrote not only positive remarks of their time in study hall with her, but also humorous lines. Mayme Harris wrote, "I thank you kindly for helping me with French. I'll always remember," while Charles H. Gale mentioned, "Just think how many fines you have made me pay."
Both sisters were heavily involved in campus life during their tenures. Leona attended the college's annual ministerial banquet, and both sisters were members of the Faculty Dames group in 1927. The sisters were also involved in religious training outside of work. Both were members of the Fidelis Bible Class of Marble Hill Baptist Church.
Will Mayfield College was founded as a Baptist college in 1878 by William Henderson Mayfield and Dr. H.J. Smith as Mayfield-Smith Academy in Smithville (renamed Sedgewickville in 1892). The campus moved to Marble Hill in 1880. The Administration Building was constructed in 1885 and housed classrooms, auditorium space and chapel. The Arts and Sciences Building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005, with the rest of the campus following in 2012. The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History and Will Mayfield College Heritage Foundation currently operate in the Administration building.
The Belchamber sisters moved to St. Louis with their brother, James, and mother, Elizabeth "Vinnie," around 1933. Lula worked as a machine operator for Elder Manufacturing Company, and Leona found work as a waiter during this time. Both sisters were longtime members of Longwood Baptist Church. The church's pastor, Owen H. Fisher, was married to their sister, Gail. Both Leona and Lulu served as teachers of the St. Louis Training Union Association study courses in 1945. Leona later served as an officer of the organization in 1952.
The sisters lived the rest of their lives in St. Louis with neither marrying. Lula died on July 30, 1971, in St. Louis. Her sister, Leona, died on June 11, 1976, after stepping on chewing gum and falling face forward on steps at the Moolah Shriners Circus held in Busch Stadium. Both sisters were buried in Glen Allen Cemetery in Bollinger County.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.