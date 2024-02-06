Love without hypocrisy

Have you realized how easy it is to find fault in someone else, but difficult to see the same traits in yourself? The Bible says, "Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good." Romans 12:9 (NASB9). There are different Greek terms for love. The word used here is "agape," and it describes the love of God. This is a grace-filled love. God's love is not given to anyone because he or she is perfect and deserves it. He loves us because he cares about us. Our creator knows what is best for us. God offers us forgiveness and salvation through the gospel of Jesus (see John 3:16-18).

Instead of humbling ourselves and seeking God, many of us get consumed with pride and we see ourselves as superior to others. Morality is superior to immorality, but it can be difficult to discern the difference without studying the Bible. Many people struggle to maintain a sense of humility. Christians are reminded, "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them." Ephesians 2:8-10 (ESV).

Hypocrisy can be defined as, "the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform; pretense." (Oxford languages). Remember what Jesus said, "Why do you see the speck that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, 'Let me take the speck out of your eye,' when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye." Matthew 7:3-5 (ESV).