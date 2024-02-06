Love without hypocrisy

Have you realized how easy it is to find fault in someone else, but difficult to see the same traits in yourself? The Bible says, "Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good." Romans 12:9 (NASB9). There are different Greek terms for love. The word used here is "agape," and it describes the love of God. This is a grace-filled love. God's love is not given to anyone because he or she is perfect and deserves it. He loves us because he cares about us. Our creator knows what is best for us. God offers us forgiveness and salvation through the gospel of Jesus (see John 3:16-18).
Instead of humbling ourselves and seeking God, many of us get consumed with pride and we see ourselves as superior to others. Morality is superior to immorality, but it can be difficult to discern the difference without studying the Bible. Many people struggle to maintain a sense of humility. Christians are reminded, "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them." Ephesians 2:8-10 (ESV).
Hypocrisy can be defined as, "the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform; pretense." (Oxford languages). Remember what Jesus said, "Why do you see the speck that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, 'Let me take the speck out of your eye,' when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye." Matthew 7:3-5 (ESV).
This is not to say sinners cannot help sinners to sin less. What it is saying is that if you are not willing to confront your own failings, you are in no position to help other people overcome those same issues. I am thankful for helpful support groups and organizations. Unfortunately, the wrong groups can create destructive peer pressure. If we reject biblical standards of righteousness and replace those standards for what is right in our own eyes, we will destroy ourselves and those around us. Proverbs 14:12 says, "There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death." (ESV).
We have witnessed streets flooded with massive public gatherings over the last year. The way these groups are described says as much about the commentators as it does the groups themselves. With COVID-19 concerns, it is shocking to see the blatant double standard -- "this behavior is OK for us, but not for you." If we want love to be without hypocrisy, we must be consistent. If it is wrong to gather in crowds without social distancing and masks, then it does not matter why you are there. If it is wrong to break in and vandalize property, then whether it is private or public property does not matter -- it is wrong. I am saddened, not amused, by all the people running around with logs sticking out of their eyes as they speak harsh words of condemnation to others.
This past week, I have heard some say the actions of a few represent the whole and they are, "unforgivable." Since when do we categorize a whole group of people by the actions of a few extremists? Do you want freedom for yourself and restrictions on others? Do you want a voice while you silence the opposition? Remember to practice the Golden Rule -- "So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets." Matthew 7:12 (ESV). We need more love and less hypocrisy.
