Losing all my leaves

Some years ago -- about 30 years, truth be told -- I found myself sitting next to an elderly man inside Wohl Psychiatric Hospital in midtown St. Louis.

Although in my thirties at the time, pastoral ministry was fairly new to me back then.

My training had already taken me to the old St. Louis City Jail on Clark Street.

If you say there's no jail there today, you're right. The building was razed some time ago, and the site is now a parking lot.

The experience at the lockup was OK because everybody could talk back, and this columnist is most comfortable in conversation.

At Wohl, the atmosphere was different.

The senior pastor had assigned me to talk to a man housed at Wohl who was suffering with dementia.

The protocol was -- and this was not explained to me, and I didn't ask -- guests sat out in the hall with patients.

No private session was allowed, presumably because if a person became agitated, the staff could respond more quickly.

The lack of a true one-on-one was familiar because jail officials also didn't permit such a private meeting.

My memory of the encounter at Wohl, unlike the city lockup, is that it seemed endless.

The man talked to me but said the same thing over and over.

I held the man's hand as we sat on a bench together and looked out a window as he repeatedly uttered the refrain, "It's so sad. It's so sad."

My attempts to redirect his thinking were ineffective.