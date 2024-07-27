All sections
December 30, 2023

Looking into the night sky?

Just what are you looking at here? Is it snowing? Are these some kind of special clouds in a night sky? Are they some kind of tiny underwater animal related to jellyfish? Actually, this is frost on my truck window one morning in mid December. I left my truck parked outside for the night. Calm wind, high humidity and early morning temperatures settling in at about 28 degrees Fahrenheit made a perfect setup for frost...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Just what are you looking at here? Is it snowing? Are these some kind of special clouds in a night sky? Are they some kind of tiny underwater animal related to jellyfish?

Actually, this is frost on my truck window one morning in mid December. I left my truck parked outside for the night. Calm wind, high humidity and early morning temperatures settling in at about 28 degrees Fahrenheit made a perfect setup for frost.

I was able to make the inside of the truck very dark before taking this photo from the outside looking in. The little specks that look like stars are actually tiny bits of frost. This kind of frost is often referred to as feather frost. The design is sometimes immaculate, reminding me of some kind of fancy calligraphy.

