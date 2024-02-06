Look for the praiseworthy

Frank Constanza introduced a nation to Festivus and the "Airing of Grievances." "I've got a lot of problems with you people," he shouted, "and now you are going to hear about it." Let the barrage of disappointments, frustrations and bitterness commence.
We think that venting and raging about how you've been wronged will make everything better. Somehow, you'll reach the life of peace, happiness and contentment you've been looking for if you tell everyone how they've wronged you. Yet, we have learned, often by experience, that venting and raging do not create more peace but more turmoil.
Philippians 4:8 says, "... whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."
"Anything worthy of praise" is a broad category. Often we think that only the significant events in life are worth our attention; Graduation, marriage, a new baby, landing that dream job. Those are memorable events, but they are not alone in being worthy of praise.
Looking for the small things worthy of praise, you begin to see more that are praiseworthy -- taking the dog for a walk -- the freedom to drop off or pick up your kids from school -- the sun warming your face while you sip a cup of coffee al fresco. When you broaden what is praiseworthy more things are worthy of praise.
Also, to cultivate your joy, identify what is praiseworthy. The verse uses words such as commendable, lovely with the modifier "whatever." Whatever gives us each the freedom to identify what is lovely and commendable.
By speaking or even writing down what happened today that was praiseworthy cultivates a heart of joy. The joke that made you laugh. The compliment you were given. Taking time each to specifically identify what is praiseworthy rescues your heart and mind from the problems you've got with those people.
It is easy to complain, criticize and hold grudges with those who have disappointed you. The Bible, though, tells us to look for what is praiseworthy. That one action will change how you see yourself, the world around you, and those you love. If thinking about what is praiseworthy changes your demeanor, how much more can the rest of God's promise change your life for now and eternity.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.