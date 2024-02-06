Look for the praiseworthy

Frank Constanza introduced a nation to Festivus and the "Airing of Grievances." "I've got a lot of problems with you people," he shouted, "and now you are going to hear about it." Let the barrage of disappointments, frustrations and bitterness commence.

We think that venting and raging about how you've been wronged will make everything better. Somehow, you'll reach the life of peace, happiness and contentment you've been looking for if you tell everyone how they've wronged you. Yet, we have learned, often by experience, that venting and raging do not create more peace but more turmoil.

Philippians 4:8 says, "... whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."

"Anything worthy of praise" is a broad category. Often we think that only the significant events in life are worth our attention; Graduation, marriage, a new baby, landing that dream job. Those are memorable events, but they are not alone in being worthy of praise.