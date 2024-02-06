'Lift every voice and sing'

EDITOR'S NOTE: Italicized quotes are lyrics from the "Black National Anthem," James Weldon Johnson, 1900.

Words, melody, rhythm and harmony lift spirits, provide strength in hard times, and praise God. Renown for exuberant sermons and soulful song, Cape Girardeau's historic Black churches -- Second Missionary Baptist (organized circa 1867) and St. James African Methodist Episcopal (1863) -- are mainstays of the community. Though preachers come and go through the years, their choirs and beloved music anchored the churches with stability and consistency.

Earth and heaven often rang with choir harmonies beyond their own sanctuaries. Choir exchanges in the 1920s demonstrated musical expressions of community good will. Second Baptist's choir regularly sang across town at St. James AME, at Antioch Baptist in Smelterville and Hely's Chapel, near the quarry further south. They also "motored" to Corinthian Baptist Church in Jackson, and to district meetings of the Southeast Missouri Missionary Baptist Association.

The choir may have sung published anthems, but favorites were renditions of spirituals and hymns passed down through tradition. Most members of this choir were first-generation descendants of formerly enslaved parents. Their best-loved songs had roots in field work, camp meetings, and riverside baptisms. Songs "full of the faith that the dark past has taught, full of the hope that the present has brought."*