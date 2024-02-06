Does letting go of the unpleasant mean we are weak, practice avoidance or we're cowards? Are we afraid to face things head on, so we pretend that all is well, while cowering in the corner and brooding, secretly? Are we stopped in our tracks and feeling too sorry for ourselves to move forward? "What's the point?" we say, and we accomplish nothing.

I'm sure everyone has experienced many of those feelings, but we need to examine our perspective on what we do when the bad things in life plague us--those things that keep our mind tied up with pessimism. Many times our pain is self-inflicted. We think we must keep holding onto whatever is bothering us, and it is spiritually wrong to try to be happy. Many of us have been raised to believe that to worry shows caring and it's wrong to be peaceful and happy when another is suffering. We, also, believe we ought to keep everything people give us or we're showing disrespect.

When bad things occur, some people are able to eventually shove the pain to the side and go on with their lives. If it's the loss of a loved one, this is especially difficult. We must attempt to counsel ourselves, as much as possible, convincing ourselves and remembering all things must end. If your loss is that of a relationship, it is usually better to "let it go." Although it may seem like a noble gesture to continue the relationship, we are inviting ongoing heartbreak, except in rare circumstances. If our loss is death, we have to recognize no one will be with us forever. Change is unavoidable, so we have to find a way to deal with our grief in our own way -- not run away and hide.

Regardless of what the hardship, we must move on with our lives. We can still have a life. Reach out to those who love us and be your own cheerleader. I use "be your own cheerleader" often, because the words relate to so many situations where we, alone, must be the strong one. I reach out to my God to allay all my fears and challenges. I recall a favorite Scripture which says, "For God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, of love and of self-discipline" (Timothy 1:7).