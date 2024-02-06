Lemon provides zest for summer

By Susan McClanahan

Early summer makes me think of lemon and all things lemon: an ice-cold glass of lemonade, a lemon cookie or even lemon squeezed over broccoli or asparagus. I love lemon, especially during warmer-weather months.

Today I decided to share a few recipes from my lemon recipe files. If you do not enjoy the flavor of lemon, this column may not be for you today. But for you lemon lovers, like myself, enjoy!

Lemon Gooey Butter Cookies

1 stick butter, room temperature

1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, room temperature

1 egg

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 box lemon cake mix

1 cup powdered sugar

Cream butter and cream cheese with mixer. Add egg, lemon juice and lemon zest; mix until combined on low. Add the lemon cake mix in three parts mixing until combined after each part. Refrigerate dough for 2 hours. Roll into 1-inch balls and roll through the powdered sugar. Place on cookie sheets covered with parchment paper. Bake 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool for two minutes and remove to cookie cooling racks. When fully cool, dust with more powdered sugar. Store in airtight container.

Three-Ingredient Lemon Bars

All you need it is a one-step angel food cake mix, a 15 ounce can of lemon pie filling and a little powdered sugar to make these simple, yet delightful treats.

1 box one-step angel food cake mix

1 can (15 ounce) lemon pie filling

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Mix these two ingredients together by hand until moist. Be sure not to over stir. Spread into a 9x13-inch cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown on the top, about 20 minutes. Cool completely before eating. As they are cooling, you can sprinkle with powdered sugar if you wish. These have more of an angel food cake texture than a traditional lemon bar texture.

Lemon-Coconut Gooey Butter Bars

For the crust:

1 yellow pound cake mix

1 egg

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

For the filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon coconut extract

1/2 cup lemon juice (fresh)

2 cups powdered sugar

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

For the topping:

1/2 cup sweetened coconut

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

4 tablespoons butter, melted

3/4 cup flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch rectangular pan with baking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, pour in the cake mix, add the egg and the melted butter and stir together with a wooden spoon. Once well mixed, pat into the bottom of the 9x13 pan. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the cream cheese until smooth and add in the eggs one at a time, creaming into the cream cheese after adding into the bowl. Add the vanilla and coconut extract, lemon juice, powdered sugar and melted butter. Pour the filling on top of the cake mix.

For the topping:

Mix in the brown and white sugar, sweetened coconut, and stir in the butter. Add the flour to the mix and stir. The topping will become very crumbly. Turn to wax or parchment paper and let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes so the crumbs can dry out a bit. Sprinkle the crumbs on top of the filling. Bake in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Make sure not to over bake as the center won't be as gooey. Allow to cool and cut into squares.

Triple-Layer Lemon Pudding Pie