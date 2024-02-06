All sections
featuresJune 4, 2017

Lemon provides zest for summer

Early summer makes me think of lemon and all things lemon: an ice-cold glass of lemonade, a lemon cookie or even lemon squeezed over broccoli or asparagus. I love lemon, especially during warmer-weather months. Today I decided to share a few recipes from my lemon recipe files. If you do not enjoy the flavor of lemon, this column may not be for you today. But for you lemon lovers, like myself, enjoy!...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

Early summer makes me think of lemon and all things lemon: an ice-cold glass of lemonade, a lemon cookie or even lemon squeezed over broccoli or asparagus. I love lemon, especially during warmer-weather months.

Today I decided to share a few recipes from my lemon recipe files. If you do not enjoy the flavor of lemon, this column may not be for you today. But for you lemon lovers, like myself, enjoy!

Lemon Gooey Butter Cookies

  • 1 stick butter, room temperature
  • 1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1 box lemon cake mix
  • 1 cup powdered sugar

Cream butter and cream cheese with mixer. Add egg, lemon juice and lemon zest; mix until combined on low. Add the lemon cake mix in three parts mixing until combined after each part. Refrigerate dough for 2 hours. Roll into 1-inch balls and roll through the powdered sugar. Place on cookie sheets covered with parchment paper. Bake 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool for two minutes and remove to cookie cooling racks. When fully cool, dust with more powdered sugar. Store in airtight container.

Three-Ingredient Lemon Bars

All you need it is a one-step angel food cake mix, a 15 ounce can of lemon pie filling and a little powdered sugar to make these simple, yet delightful treats.

  • 1 box one-step angel food cake mix
  • 1 can (15 ounce) lemon pie filling
  • Powdered sugar, for dusting

Mix these two ingredients together by hand until moist. Be sure not to over stir. Spread into a 9x13-inch cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown on the top, about 20 minutes. Cool completely before eating. As they are cooling, you can sprinkle with powdered sugar if you wish. These have more of an angel food cake texture than a traditional lemon bar texture.

Lemon-Coconut Gooey Butter Bars

For the crust:

  • 1 yellow pound cake mix
  • 1 egg
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted

For the filling:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 eggs, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon coconut extract
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice (fresh)
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted

For the topping:

  • 1/2 cup sweetened coconut
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch rectangular pan with baking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, pour in the cake mix, add the egg and the melted butter and stir together with a wooden spoon. Once well mixed, pat into the bottom of the 9x13 pan. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the cream cheese until smooth and add in the eggs one at a time, creaming into the cream cheese after adding into the bowl. Add the vanilla and coconut extract, lemon juice, powdered sugar and melted butter. Pour the filling on top of the cake mix.

For the topping:

Mix in the brown and white sugar, sweetened coconut, and stir in the butter. Add the flour to the mix and stir. The topping will become very crumbly. Turn to wax or parchment paper and let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes so the crumbs can dry out a bit. Sprinkle the crumbs on top of the filling. Bake in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Make sure not to over bake as the center won't be as gooey. Allow to cool and cut into squares.

Triple-Layer Lemon Pudding Pie

  • 1 ready-to-use graham cracker or shortbread crust
  • 2 packages (3.4 ounces each) lemon instant pudding
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 3 tablespoons powdered sugar
Combine lemon instant pudding mix, whole milk and fresh lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Whisk together until pudding is thick (about 2 minutes). Spread 1 1/2 cups onto the prepared crust.

Beat the heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer, or with a handheld blender, until stiff peaks form. This takes about 5 minutes.

Add half of the freshly whipped cream into the remaining lemon pudding mix and whisk together until combined. Spread over the lemon pudding in the pie crust.

Top the pie with the remaining whipped cream.

Cover with the enclosed lid and let refrigerate for at least 3 to 4 hours before serving. For best results make the night before and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.

Notes: To speed up whipping the cream, place the bowl and beaters in the freezer for about 15 minutes to get ice cold. The colder the better as it will speed up the process of whipping the cream, usually 2 to 3 minutes instead of 5 minutes or more.

Lemon Tea Cookies

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1â„3 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 2/3 cups flour
  • 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

For the filling:

  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 teaspoons lemon peel, grated
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg, beaten

In large bowl, beat butter, 1/3 cup powdered sugar and vanilla with mixer on medium speed until well blended. Stir in flour until dough forms. Cover; refrigerate 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart. Press thumb into center of each ball to make indentation. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to cooling racks and cool completely, about 30 minutes.

In 1-quart saucepan, heat all filling ingredients over low heat about 25 minutes, stirring constantly, until smooth and thickened. Cool about 15 minutes. Fill each thumbprint with rounded 1/4 teaspoon filling. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon powdered sugar over cookies.

Lemon Spritz Cookies

A lemon glaze tops off these delightful cookies. Serve with fresh fruit for a light dessert.

  • 1 1/2 cups butter, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
  • 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • Lemon glaze (recipe below)
  • Yellow-colored sugar, optional

In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar and baking powder. Beat the cookie mixture until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, vanilla and lemon extract until combined. Beat in as much flour as you can. Stir in any remaining flour with a wood spoon. Do not chill the cookie dough.

Pack unchilled dough into a cookie press. (Chilled dough won't work in the cookie press.) Force dough through the press onto ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake in a 375 degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges of cookies are firm but not brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Drizzle or brush with Lemon Glaze; sprinkle with yellow or plain sugar, if you like. Dry for 30 minutes on waxed paper. Makes about 70 cookies.

To make cookies in advance, bake and cool cookies completely. In an airtight container, arrange the unglazed cookies in a single layer; cover with a sheet of waxed paper. Repeat layers, leaving enough air space to close container easily. Freeze the cookies for up to 1 month. Thaw before drizzling or brushing with the lemon glaze and sprinkling with sugar.

Lemon Glaze:

  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons finely shredded lemon peel
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • Milk

In a small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, lemon peel and lemon juice. Stir in enough milk to make icing drizzling consistency.

Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

