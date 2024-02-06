Lazarus: A story for mind, heart and body

By Mia Pohlman

I love the story of Lazarus being raised from the dead in John 11:1-44.

I love it because I get to read about people Jesus loved personally, and see his interactions with them. I get to see how he loved Martha and Mary, how he valued them, how he treated them as equals and required the men around him to do the same. I love the agency, boldness and honesty with which these women speak with Christ, and I love that our Lord provides for their intellectual, emotional and physical needs.

Both of Lazarus' sisters say the same thing to the Lord: "If you had been here, my brother would not have died."

It is Jesus' physical presence as healer and provider that they believe in, and they tell him so. They also seem to imply: Why weren't you here? Why weren't you providing for our needs?

Martha receives an intellectual answer -- Jesus reveals himself to her as the resurrection and the life. He chooses her as the person to which he gives the fundamental teaching about the thing we humans can never quite seem to make sense of: death. She is the receiver of this wisdom that is challenging to grasp in its paradox, she is the one who gets to say "Yes" to Jesus, to declare he is the Messiah.