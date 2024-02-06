Knowledge is freedom

It is back to school time in our area. I always enjoy seeing photos on Facebook from friends, family and acquaintances of first day of the school year. These can be times of mixed emotions. In my family, my wife and daughter are part of our Cape Public School system, so it is back to work for both. I like the structure of the school year. As a pastor with some flexibility in my schedule, I am pulled in two directions when they have more free time.

My daughter does very well in school. The other day she used the expression, "I have to go to school." I told her, "You get to go to school." Then I carefully explained current events in Afghanistan. I told her what life is now like for females in that part of the world. Little girls no longer get to go to school.

Going to school is a requirement for children. There are many things we must do, that we do not always want to do. Sometimes the government steps in to make us do certain things. How many mandates should we have? What if we could mandate church attendance? Could you make a case for the benefits to society that come from religious/moral teaching? Our founders knew the problems associated with the state controlling the church when they established religious freedom.

While authoritarians love to issue mandates for others that they themselves do not have to follow, the best approach is to make your case and let people choose. Tell them the benefits of certain behaviors and the unwanted consequences of other behaviors. Do not lose sight of the blessing of living in a country where we are free to make decisions for ourselves.

The Taliban and other Islamic extremists are not tolerant of other religions and impose their beliefs on others through violence. Criticizing extremism within a religion is not intolerance of that religion. Physical abuse is incompatible with our laws and needs to be shunned by our society.