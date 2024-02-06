Kabobs: Tasty, nutritious meals on a skewer

By Susan McClanahan

Food on a stick is always fun, but protein on a skewer is fantastic. I don't know anyone who does not enjoy a good kabob occasionally. Taking good cuts of meat, marinating them and threading them onto skewers can make a party or gathering feel very special.

All of the recipes today can certainly be changed to suit your preferences by changing the vegetables, so experiment and enjoy your kabob dining adventure.

Chicken Pineapple Kabobs

Everyone loves these quick and easy chicken and pineapple kabobs. The longer you marinate the chicken the better.

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon garlic powder

8 boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained

1/2 cup your favorite barbecue sauce

In a shallow glass dish, mix the soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, ginger, and garlic powder. Stir the chicken pieces and pineapple into the marinade until well coated. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Lightly oil the grill grate. Thread chicken and pineapple alternately onto skewers. Grill 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, basting with barbecue sauce or until chicken juices run clear.

Dazzling Grilled Shrimp

You may be tempted to remove the shells from the shrimp, but leaving the shells on while grilling makes the shrimp nice and moist. Add sides of skewers of vegetables and toasted bread makes a delightful and quick meal.

1 pound shrimp

1/2 cup fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Using kitchen scissors, split and devein shrimp, cutting from top to tail. Remove legs, but keep shells on. Combine remaining ingredients. Add shrimp to brine and let sit 2 to 4 hours. Remove shrimp and let drip in strainer, reserving brine. Thread shrimp onto skewers. Grill shrimp 90 seconds per side on a 3-second grill (meaning you can't hold your hand over it for more than 3 seconds), brushing with brine halfway through.

Steak Kabobs

This is a summer favorite from the grill. The kabobs can be made at home, packaged and taken to the campground or park for grilling and a picnic.

1/2 large red onion, cut into half again and peeled apart

1/2 green or yellow bell pepper

1/2 orange bell pepper

1/2 red bell pepper

1 small zucchini, sliced into coins

10-20 small button mushrooms

2 pounds petite sirloin steak, cubed

10-12 wooden or metal skewers

1 cup Italian salad dressing

1 package Montreal steak marinade mix plus water/oil/vinegar

One day before: Wash vegetables and cut (except the mushrooms) into bite-sized pieces. Place all vegetables into a gallon freezer bag, pour in Italian dressing, and place in the refrigerator to marinate.

One day before: Mix Montreal steak marinade as directed on package. Place bite-sized steak pieces in a second freezer bag. Pour marinade over meat, and place in refrigerator to marinate.

When the vegetables and meat have marinated (24 hours is best), soak wooden skewers in water for 15 minutes. Preheat grill, medium to med-high heat. Alternately place vegetables and meat onto skewers. Grill about 15 minutes, turning every 5 minutes, until meat is cooked to your desired doneness.