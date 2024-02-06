Kabobs: Tasty, nutritious meals on a skewer

By Susan McClanahan
Food on a stick is always fun, but protein on a skewer is fantastic. I don't know anyone who does not enjoy a good kabob occasionally. Taking good cuts of meat, marinating them and threading them onto skewers can make a party or gathering feel very special.
All of the recipes today can certainly be changed to suit your preferences by changing the vegetables, so experiment and enjoy your kabob dining adventure.
Everyone loves these quick and easy chicken and pineapple kabobs. The longer you marinate the chicken the better.
In a shallow glass dish, mix the soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, ginger, and garlic powder. Stir the chicken pieces and pineapple into the marinade until well coated. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Lightly oil the grill grate. Thread chicken and pineapple alternately onto skewers. Grill 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, basting with barbecue sauce or until chicken juices run clear.
You may be tempted to remove the shells from the shrimp, but leaving the shells on while grilling makes the shrimp nice and moist. Add sides of skewers of vegetables and toasted bread makes a delightful and quick meal.
Using kitchen scissors, split and devein shrimp, cutting from top to tail. Remove legs, but keep shells on. Combine remaining ingredients. Add shrimp to brine and let sit 2 to 4 hours. Remove shrimp and let drip in strainer, reserving brine. Thread shrimp onto skewers. Grill shrimp 90 seconds per side on a 3-second grill (meaning you can't hold your hand over it for more than 3 seconds), brushing with brine halfway through.
This is a summer favorite from the grill. The kabobs can be made at home, packaged and taken to the campground or park for grilling and a picnic.
One day before: Wash vegetables and cut (except the mushrooms) into bite-sized pieces. Place all vegetables into a gallon freezer bag, pour in Italian dressing, and place in the refrigerator to marinate.
One day before: Mix Montreal steak marinade as directed on package. Place bite-sized steak pieces in a second freezer bag. Pour marinade over meat, and place in refrigerator to marinate.
When the vegetables and meat have marinated (24 hours is best), soak wooden skewers in water for 15 minutes. Preheat grill, medium to med-high heat. Alternately place vegetables and meat onto skewers. Grill about 15 minutes, turning every 5 minutes, until meat is cooked to your desired doneness.
This recipe is very flavorful and the meat is so juicy and tender.
For the marinade:
Skewers soaked for 30 minutes if using wood. Place all marinade ingredients in a jar and shake. Set aside. Pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to thin out some, then cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch pieces. Place in a bowl. Wash and cut the vegetables, all pretty equal in size. You can use whatever vegetables you like, as long as they all will cook at pretty much the same times. Place in bowl with chicken, shake marinade again and pour over the chicken and vegetables. Cover and place in refrigerator for at least 1 hour.
Turn on grill to medium. Drain marinade from vegetables and chicken and place in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and remove from stove. Weave the chicken accordion style on skewers and alternate with chosen vegetables, until skewers are evenly filled. Place on prepared grill or you can broil them as well. Brush with marinade and grill for 6 to 8 minutes on each side or until chicken is no longer pink. Turning occasionally and brushing with marinade. Place on platter to serve.
Ready for some Greek inspired kabobs? These kabobs of joy will be perfect served over your favorite starch or served alone.
Soak 6 to 8 bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes. Toss all the veggies in a bowl with olive oil, Greek seasoning, lemon juice, zest and pepper. Assemble skewers: eggplant, tomatoes, sausage, onion and olives. Repeat until skewer is complete. Grill on a medium-high heat for 15 minutes or until juices run clear, turning at least once. Remove from grill and drizzle aged balsamic and top with goat cheese and parsley.
Combine all ingredients for marinade in a large bowl. Add pork. Marinate for at least 2 hours, overnight is best. Put meat on skewers and barbecue or bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour, basting often with marinade.
Trim chicken of excess fat, then cut the chicken into 1-inch cubes. In a large bowl, toss the chicken with the salt. Then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.
Turn all grill burners to high, close lid, and heat for about 15 minutes. Leave primary burner on, but turn off other burners.
Meanwhile, pat the chicken dry with paper towels. In a small bowl, combine the paprika and sugar. Place the raw bacon in a food processor and pulse for about 30 to 45 seconds, until a smooth paste forms, scraping down the sides of the bowl twice throughout. Add the bacon paste and spice mixture to the chicken. Mix with hands or spatula until the ingredients are blended and chicken is coated. Thread the chicken onto the skewers, rolling or folding as needed to maintain 1-inch cubes.
Grill the chicken over the primary burner with lid closed, turning one-quarter of a turn every 2 minutes or so, until browned and slightly charred (about 8 minutes total for chicken breast and 10 minutes for thighs). Brush the top of kebabs with barbecue sauce; flip and cook until sauce is browned in spots, about 1 minute. Brush second side with sauce; flip and cook for another minute or so, until cooked through.
Remove kebabs from grill and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve, passing remaining barbecue sauce separately, if desired.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
