Just being still

When things become overwhelming in your life, what do you do? Do you run around in a frenzy trying to control and straighten out what's going on, or what? Whose life doesn't often feel as if it's a mystery? We begin to think we've finally arrived, then our security is suddenly jerked out from under us.
"We can finally relax and be comfortable," we say to ourselves. "We've moved to the, just right, neighborhood -- one where we know we'll be happy, and life is pretty certain." Regardless of what age we've reached, we still search for what we need to be doing at this stage of our lives -- what gifts we've yet to use. Then we lean back, look with satisfaction at where we've come, and a sense of, happiness, well-being and comfort settles on our shoulders. The waters are peaceful.
This feeling, or state of mind to which I'm referring, occurs to most at one time or another. We think the storms are over and our problems are a thing of the past. We have all our ducks in a row. We've learned how to cope, how to evaluate things and then, how to handle them. But wait! We soon tire again, of the daily. Reality, again, rears its head, and the waters begin to swirl. Our life changes, or at least, our usual one becomes less stable.
An acquaintance, Ralph, was helping to raise a nephew. He put everything he had into trying to teach Ben right from wrong and make sure he knew the value of love and kindness, and of a good education, especially. Ralph focused on rearing him as he had his own children. Ralph's purpose of persevering until Ben graduated was almost accomplished when an unforeseen moral issue surfaced. It was one he could not choose to ignore with the youth living at his home. Rather than forgoing his actions, Ben moved in with another relative -- one more permissive, but that could possibly exercise more control over the boy. "Perhaps Ben will be better off," thought Ralph, and he allowed the move. He hoped Ben would someday recognize that Ralph was trying to be like a parent rather than a friend.
Even though the move was possibly for the best, Ralph had to readjust his life from one that had been filled with raising a youth on a daily basis, to creating another path.
Within this story lies the scenario of someone who had to go from an established goal that was comfortably sure, to one of overnight change. Ralph wondered how to best handle his feelings of hurt and rejection without allowing them to destroy his peace. As he searched Scripture for a passage -- or anything -- to help him renew his direction, his prayer was answered. His eyes fell upon, "The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still." (Exodus 14:14). In other words, when life becomes muddied to the point of confusion and our comfort level is jeopardized, we need to slow our thoughts and allow matters to settle. Just as water continues to swirl, lash, rise and fall during a storm it becomes calm and clear again when its winds subside.
We rush to the forefront when we're out of control in life. We become overwhelmed, not knowing which way to turn. Yet, so often, all we need to do is to simply calm down, look the situation over, and realize that someone much bigger than we, is looking out for us. Then, we find our real comfort within ourselves knowing that "all things work together for the good of those who love God" (Romans 8:28). Realizing this, gives us the confidence and the certainty to know that God, indeed, fights for us.
Being still is difficult for us. We desire peace but we often believe we attain it through activity and control of what's going on while Scripture tells us to "be still and know that I am God" (Psalm 46:10).
