Just being still

When things become overwhelming in your life, what do you do? Do you run around in a frenzy trying to control and straighten out what's going on, or what? Whose life doesn't often feel as if it's a mystery? We begin to think we've finally arrived, then our security is suddenly jerked out from under us.

"We can finally relax and be comfortable," we say to ourselves. "We've moved to the, just right, neighborhood -- one where we know we'll be happy, and life is pretty certain." Regardless of what age we've reached, we still search for what we need to be doing at this stage of our lives -- what gifts we've yet to use. Then we lean back, look with satisfaction at where we've come, and a sense of, happiness, well-being and comfort settles on our shoulders. The waters are peaceful.

This feeling, or state of mind to which I'm referring, occurs to most at one time or another. We think the storms are over and our problems are a thing of the past. We have all our ducks in a row. We've learned how to cope, how to evaluate things and then, how to handle them. But wait! We soon tire again, of the daily. Reality, again, rears its head, and the waters begin to swirl. Our life changes, or at least, our usual one becomes less stable.

An acquaintance, Ralph, was helping to raise a nephew. He put everything he had into trying to teach Ben right from wrong and make sure he knew the value of love and kindness, and of a good education, especially. Ralph focused on rearing him as he had his own children. Ralph's purpose of persevering until Ben graduated was almost accomplished when an unforeseen moral issue surfaced. It was one he could not choose to ignore with the youth living at his home. Rather than forgoing his actions, Ben moved in with another relative -- one more permissive, but that could possibly exercise more control over the boy. "Perhaps Ben will be better off," thought Ralph, and he allowed the move. He hoped Ben would someday recognize that Ralph was trying to be like a parent rather than a friend.